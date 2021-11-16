Parents of the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township are calling for the…

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools may soon be a thing of the past. As more children become vaccinated, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will allow school districts to set their own mask rules come January. Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools could be a thing of the past come the new year. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will no longer require masks in schools as of Jan. 17. But once again, this debate is proving to be far from over. The Neshaminy School District was prepared to go back to school this fall without masks, only...

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO