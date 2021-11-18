ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EXCLUSIVE EU exchanges to be made to share trading data to compete with UK -draft

By Huw Jones
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bX44Y_0d0QVXbX00

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - European Union stock exchanges will be forced to hand over data on market transactions on a single "tape" for investors to spot the cheapest deals and help the bloc compete better with London and New York, a draft EU document shows.

The reform proposal is one of many due next week from the European Commission aimed at knitting together the EU's capital markets after Britain's departure last year and at widening the use globally of the euro in finance.

Brussels wants to build "strategic autonomy" in financial services to rebuild its economy after COVID-19, channel money into 'green' projects, and cut reliance on London, which still clears some 90% of euro-denominated swaps.

While a "consolidated tape", a record of trading prices that is a feature of Wall Street, has been a longstanding goal of banks and asset managers in the face of 476 venues across the EU, many of which trade the same securities, bourses have resisted handing over the data at an affordable price.

Inefficiencies as a result of not having a tape for share prices can cost as much as 10.6 billion euros ($12 billion) a year, the document seen by Reuters said.

There would also be mandatory contributions from exchanges to a tape for each asset class like stocks, bonds, derivatives and exchange-traded funds in return for "fair remuneration".

"All market data sources would have to make standardised core market data available to market data aggregators," the document said.

"This will reduce the information advantage that the biggest market players have compared to other market players, in particular smaller asset managers, banks and retail brokers who may not be able to afford expensive services of data vendors."

Exchanges would be guaranteed a "minimum revenue" for handing over the price data, the proposal said.

Subscription fees for professional investors would be set high enough so that retail investors can be given access to the tape for free or at minimal cost.

In a further nod to exchanges, there will be amendments to ensure there is the right "balance" in share trading volumes on bourses and their less transparent rivals.

There will also be a review of listing rules to attract more companies to go public.

COMPETITIVE CLEARING

Brussels is accelerating efforts to improve its capital market as London takes steps to bolster its competitiveness as a global financial centre post Brexit.

The EU proposal for new legislation includes scrapping a requirement on clearing houses to handle derivatives traded on rival bourses - a move that could disadvantage London.

"The Commission deems it necessary to remove these provisions in order to foster competition... and building further clearing capability in the EU," the document said.

Brussels wants to expand the processing of trades to make it attractive for banks to move trillions of euros of such business from London to continental rivals such as Frankfurt.

There would also be the possibility of suspending a rule requiring EU banks to use an approved platform for trading derivatives.

EU banks in London are barred from using platforms there to trade swaps, putting them at a disadvantage to their international competitors and France wants this addressed.

The Commission also proposes banning brokers from forwarding retail client share orders to high-frequency traders for execution in return for a fee, known as payment for order flow.

Under the plans, Brussels would also create a single access point for investors to get free information on companies and financial products scattered across member states.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

European shares rise on telecom M&A; Telecom Italia soars over 20%

(Reuters) -European shares rose on Monday as Telecom Italia led a rally in the sector following a $12-billion bid from U.S. fund KKR to take Italy’s largest phone group private. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, reversing some of Friday’s declines inflicted by a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted...
MARKETS
Reuters

Philippines to extend trade from Dec. 6 to pre-pandemic schedule

MANILA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ stock market will increase its trading hours starting Dec. 6, returning to its pre-pandemic schedule, the bourse operator said on Monday. Trades will start at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., the Philippine Stock Exchange said in a statement. In March 2020,...
MARKETS
Reuters

Indian shares end 2% lower as Reliance weighs; banks, auto, realty drag

BENGALURU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined their most in seven months on Monday, dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries, with losses in financial, auto and oil and gas shares pulling indexes further. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 1.96% at 17,416.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Stocks#Derivatives#The European Commission
Reuters

UK's Bulb to go into administration as funding talks fall through

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Energy company Bulb said on Monday it would enter into special administration and expects to appoint administrators shortly, becoming the latest UK energy supplier to collapse under surging wholesale gas and electricity prices. London-based Bulb, which has more than 1.7 million consumers and had been in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK considering airport slots reform, minister says

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Reforming Britain’s airport slots system used by airlines remains a priority for the government and it will feature in its new aviation strategy, minister Robert Courts said on Monday. Under normal rules, airlines must use 80% of their take-off and landing rights at busy airports...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

KKR approach boosts Telecom Italia shares

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) rose as much as 30% on Monday, after U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) presented a non-binding proposal to buy Italy's former phone monopoly valuing it at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion). The move comes as a boardroom war rages at...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Buying the COVID dip?

BUYING THE COVID DIP? (1043 GMT) Looking at price action this morning, it seems like dip buyers are already at work scouting for stocks that may have been excessively penalised by the COVID-19 scare that rocked markets last week. So while the euro , European debt and travel stocks (.SXTP)...
MARKETS
Reuters

Thailand plans to join talks on trans-Pacific trade pact membership

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thailand aims to join talks on membership of a trans-Pacific free-trade agreement, a government official said on Monday, despite opposition from some politicians and business groups over fears the pact could harm farm and healthcare businesses. The Southeast Asian country has long expressed interest in...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

UK to review COVID travel rules in January

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain will review its COVID travel rules in January and is looking at reforming its airport slots system as part of a wider new aviation strategy, minister Robert Courts said on Monday. Britain has lagged other European countries in lifting pandemic travel restrictions with airlines...
TRAVEL
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 and older. The booster can be used in all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a primary...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy