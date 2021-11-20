ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga had the best response to photographer who asked Al Pacino to remove his sunglasses

By Greg Evans
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

When you have the opportunity to photograph Hollywood legend Al Pacino it’s probably fair to say that he’s done enough in his illustrious career to get a free pass on a few things, including his sunglasses.

Take for instance what happened at the US premiere of House of Gucci which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York on Tuesday.

As three of the stars of the movie – Lady Gaga , Jared Leto and Al Pacino – posed on the red carpet for the media, a photographer can be heard asking 81-year-old Pacino if he could take his shades off.

Although it would appear that Pacino was more than happy to oblige, his co-star Gaga was not impressed with this request. “Don’t make him take his glasses off, he’s Al Pacino,” she said, in an aghast yet jokey manner.

Leto also seemed bemused that Pacino had removed the glasses and yelled “c’mon!” in an overly exuberant manner.

It was only a few seconds before Pacino had the glasses resting back on his face and, in response to Gaga’s protest, the legendary Godfather and Scarface actor: “In case you didn’t know [I’m Al Pacino].”

Needless to say, people couldn’t agree more with Gaga.

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci , which also stars Adam Driver, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons, tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani who marries into the illustrious Gucci family but her arrival slowly begins to unravel their dynasty.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has made headlines ahead of the film’s release.

When Gaga and Driver took to the red carpet last week for the House of Gucci premiere, their contrasting outfits inspired hilarious memes and reactions on social media.

When the House of Gucci trailer first dropped, fans immediately fell in love with Gaga’s Italian accent.

The film hits cinemas on 24th November.

Indy100

Indy100

