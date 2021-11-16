ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Picking the Perfect Dentist’s Office To Go To

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs adults, we’re told that being afraid of the doctor is for children. But the truth is, if you feel anxious at the thought of visiting the dentist’s office, you aren’t alone. Dental anxiety is far more common than you might think; in fact, about a third of the...

blog.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Imperial Valley Press Online

Choosing a dentist

Visiting the dentist can be nerve wracking. A study published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine and National Institutes for Health found that more than a third of Americans experience some kind of dental anxiety. A case of the nerves shouldn’t be a reason to skip the dentist’s chair,...
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Woman's World

Dealing With Bloating and Gas? Stay Away From This Common Ingredient

Struggling with belly bloat? It’s a common problem. Bloating happens when the gastrointestinal tract fills up with air or gas, usually because of something you ate. Pinpointing the foods that cause bloating is easier said than done. While it might come down to a single ingredient, that uncomfortable, full and tight feeling in your stomach may be caused by multiple foods. In fact, gums – which are food additives – may be to blame.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentists#Dental Office#The Dentist#The Perfect Dentist
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This supplement could keep dementia at bay

Dementia—a condition involving the extreme loss of cognitive function—is caused by a variety of disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia mainly affects older people, and so far, simple and effective strategies for preventing this condition have remained elusive. In a new study from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy