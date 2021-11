Lewis Hamilton will start Saturday evening’s sprint qualifying race at the Brazilian Grand Prix from the back of the field after seeing his qualifying time excluded.The British racer had posted the best time and was due to start the sprint in first place but will now line up at the back of the grid, with rival Max Verstappen in pole position instead, in the latest blow to Hamilton’s hopes of retaining the title.Mercedes driver Hamilton was summoned to the stewards for a technical infringement during qualifying related to his car’s DRS.The rear wing assembly of his car was removed and...

