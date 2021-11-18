Turkish lira tumbles after rate cut; 2022 to be ‘a year of two halves’ – as it happened

6.41pm GMT

6.36pm GMT

Turkey could potentially face a credit crunch or debt restructuring if the lira keeps spiraling lower, experts say.

Bloomberg has a good round-up - here’s a flavour:

While Turkey has endured a rolling crisis for years, there’s concern that the speed of the recent depreciation could have far-reaching effects. “This is too much unorthodoxy in action,” said Ogeday Topcular, a money manager at RAM Capital. “It may start biting institutions more now and we can see an increase in debt restructurings, which may take us to uncharted waters.” The lira fell as much as 6% to 11.3118 against the dollar, extending the biggest depreciation in emerging markets this year.

6.35pm GMT

Further rate cuts likely to put more pressure on the Turkish lira, predicts Joseph Marlow , assistant economist at Capital Economics.

He writes:

We think that political pressure will continue and the CBRT’s approach looks increasingly as though it will re risk of a full-blown currency crisis akin to the one in 2018. Back then, the lira’s freefall forced the CBRT into a sharp rate hike, and it would probably require something similar to end the lira’s fall this time around. But policymakers now seem to be more tolerant of a weaker lira , so a very high bar would need to be cleared in the form of severe lira weakness before the CBRT even considers hiking rates. Admittedly, Turkey’s current account balance is in a much better position than it was in 2018, but large short-term external debts and low FX reserves mean that the lira is vulnerable to shifts in external financing conditions. The recent rise in US Treasury yields has no doubt contributed to the falls in the lira and we think gradual policy normalisation in the US will lead to higher US yields and further pressure on the lira.

6.24pm GMT

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance sells two car parts factories in England

Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance has sold two aluminium parts factories after carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stepped in to secure a vital part of its supply chain.

Evtec, an automotive supplier based in Coventry , will take over Liberty Aluminium Technologies casting plants in Coventry and Kidderminster in the West Midlands, saving 170 jobs. However, GFG is closing a site in Witham, Essex, with the loss of 64 jobs.

GFG has gone through months of restructuring since the collapse of its key lender, Greensill Capital , in March. The collapse prompted Gupta to rush to find new lenders to finance his businesses, while also looking at asset sales and dealing with potential criminal investigations in the UK and France . It is understood Evtec paid more than £10m for the two sites.

JLR, the UK’s biggest automotive manufacturing employer, intervened to ask Evtec to take on the sites because of concerns over whether Liberty’s travails would threaten supplies of key components. The Midlands sites produce lightweight aluminium parts mainly for car powertrains.

However, the Essex plant had struggled after it lost business from Ford, which produces engines at Dagenham. More here :

6.21pm GMT

The former Formula One team owner Eddie Jordan is part of a consortium considering making a £3bn offer for Playtech, as the London-listed gambling software supplier becomes the focus of a potential bidding war.

Last month, Playtech’s board recommended shareholders accept a £2.7bn takeover offer from Aristocrat, the Australian slot machine developer, and a rival offer from its second-biggest shareholder Gopher Investments.

JKO Play, the consortium set up by Jordan and Keith O’Loughlin, who formerly ran the sports betting operation of the Nasdaq-listed Scientific Games, confirmed it was “evaluating making a competing offer for Playtech”. JKO is in talks with the US-based investment firm Centerbridge, among other potential partners, to finance a cash and shares offer for the business.



6.11pm GMT

In the City, the FTSE 10 0 dropped to a two-week low, ending 0.5% lower at 7256 points.

Royal Mail led the risers, surging almost 10%, after announcing its £400m windfall for shareholders after a boost to profits this year.

Housebuilders also had a strong day, with Persimmon (+4.8%), Berkeley Group (+3.9%), Taylor Wimpey (+3.75%) and Barratt Development (+3.6%) also in the risers, after smaller rival Crest Nicholson reported that profits would be slightly ahead of forecast.

Cyber-security group Darktrace lost another 4.6%, though, while miners and pharmaceuticals firms also filled the fallers table (Glaxo went ex-dividend).



Michael Hewson of CMC Markets says pandemic worries weighed on shares:

Talk of tighter covid restrictions being rolled out incrementally across Europe appears to be tempering risk appetite, over concerns of lower demand heading into the winter months. The FTSE100’s struggles have continued today, this time feeling the effects of GlaxoSmithKline going ex-dividend, while weakness in BP and Royal Dutch Shell , due to the slide in oil prices overnight, which has acted as another significant drag on overall sentiment. Wider concerns about enduring inflation also appear to be limiting the appetite for further strong gains, even as bond yields also slip back from their recent highs.

6.03pm GMT

The European stock market rally took a shunt today.

The Stoxx 600 fell by 0.5%, after six days of gains that had pushed the index to fresh record highs.



Oil stocks weakened, as the prospect of China moving to release strategic fuel reserves weighed on the markets. Miners also fell, as copper prices hit their lowest in more than a month.

Financial stocks also fell, as did healthcare, but real estate and consumer cyclicals had a better day.

5.50pm GMT

Some late news percolating through - Unilever has agreed to sell its global tea business to CVC Capital Partners in a €4.5bn deal.

The agreement comes nearly two years after Unilever first lifted the “for sale” sign over the business, which includes a host of well-known brands including Lipton, Brooke Bond and Pukka Herbs .

The business, called Ekaterra, generated revenues of around €2 billion in 2020. Unilever decided to spin off the tea business because younger consumers were more focused on other drinks like coffee and fashionable herbal teas.

Today, Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever said:

“The evolution of our portfolio into higher growth spaces is an important part of our growth strategy for Unilever. Our decision to sell ekaterra demonstrates further progress in delivering against our plans.

Unilever is holding onto its India, Nepal and Indonesia tea operations as well as its Pepsi Lipton ready-to-drink Tea joint venture.

5.34pm GMT

5.32pm GMT

2022 will be a year of discovery for the UK too.

Caroline Simmons, UK chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, says:

It will likely be the first year in two years that we don’t have any lockdowns. We will discover what our new normal of working and leisure are. Meanwhile, markets will be focused on discovering where inflation and monetary policy end up. We see upside to the FTSE 100 to 7900 by December 2022. In the UK equity space in the near term, we expect a value style to continue to outperform given the expectation for rising rates and inflation.”

The FTSE 100 has just closed at 7256 points, so that does suggest gains over the next 13 months ( Caveat emptor and all that... )

4.35pm GMT

UBS: Expect A Year of Two Halves in 2022

2022 will be a ‘year of two halves’, as investors get to grips with the new normality on growth and inflation after two years disrupted by the pandemic.

That’s the view of Swiss investment bank UBS , in its Year Ahead 2022 report, released this afternoon.

It predicts that world economic growth will be well above trend in the first half of next year, before normalizing in the second half as reopening effects fade.

So from an investment perspective, regions performing well right now should do well in H1, such as the US and Europe.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, told a media call that investors should “ buy the winners of global growth ”, which includes eurozone and Japanese equities, US mid-cap companies, global financials, commodities, and energy stocks.



Haefele added that China and emerging markets could be ready to take on the baton in the second half of next year, if inflation and growth have normalised.

UBS’s central scenario is that Chinese growth stabilizes, with Covid-19-related restrictions starting to be lifted in 2Q 2022.

Other recommendations include:



Seek opportunities in healthcare . Although growth is set to be strong in early 2022, favoring cyclical sectors, a slowdown over the course of the year should start to favor more defensive parts of the market, such as healthcare.

. Although growth is set to be strong in early 2022, favoring cyclical sectors, a slowdown over the course of the year should start to favor more defensive parts of the market, such as healthcare. Seek unconventional yield as interest rates, bond yields, and credit spreads remain low by historical standards. US senior loans, synthetic credit, private credit, and dividend-paying stocks, look attractive.

as interest rates, bond yields, and credit spreads remain low by historical standards. US senior loans, synthetic credit, private credit, and dividend-paying stocks, look attractive. Position for a stronger US dollar as a combination of Fed tapering and slowing global growth favor the greenback, relative to currencies bound to looser monetary policies, such as the euro, yen, and Swiss franc

And the long term view, is that over the next decade, investors should seek opportunities in the net-zero carbon transition and the “ABC” of disruptive technologies – artificial intelligence, big data, and cybersecurity.

2022 will also be a year of two halves for the US Federal Reserve, predicted Solita Marcelli, UBS’s chief investment officer Americas.

She explains that the Fed will have to be patient about some high inflation in the first half of the year, as it looks for the US labor force participation rate to improve (a key part of its mandate). Price pressures and growth will probably normalise in the second half of the year.

But faced with unclear economic signals, the Fed is likely to err on the side of loose monetary policy rather than take the risk of tightening too early and hurting growth, she adds. So the first US rate rise probably won’t come until 2023.

But other central banks may act faster in 2022.

UBS expect the Fed to end quantitative easing by the middle of the year, the ECB to further trim its bond-buying program, and the Bank of England, the Bank of Canada, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to raise interest rates.

3.52pm GMT

Turkey’s central bank looks to be a shambles, says Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

He explains that the threat of another rate cut in December, on top of today’s move, sent the lira to record lows :

The Turkish central bank took the unusual step of cutting rates in line with market expectations today and even suggested it will assess ending rate cuts in December. I’m not sure if that counts as hawkish by its standards or if we’ve now just come to expect the ridiculous. It did suggest it may ease again in December though, at which point there was no saving the lira which plunged to a new record low against the dollar, with the USDTRY pair breaching 11, only three days after hitting 10 for the first time ever. There’s clearly no indication that the CBRT is being deterred by anything that’s happening in the markets. The central bank is a shambles and the website crashing and delaying the announcement could not have been more symbolic of what’s happening behind the scenes.

3.10pm GMT

Auditors not showing enough scepticism, warns FRC

Auditors aren’t being tough enough on company managers, according to industry watchdog the Financial Reporting Council (FRC).

Its latest ‘Developments In Audit’ report warns that some auditors are failing to show enough professional scepticism when scrutinising companies.

It also warns that some auditors are failing to challenge management’s assumptions, and showing poor application of professional judgement.

The persistence of these issues over time is “disappointing”, says the FRC, as they are fundamental to the mindset required to actually auditing a company effectively.

Overall, nearly one third of audits inspected by the FRC still required improvement, down from 38% a year ago.



Smaller auditors are struggling the most. The FRC says it has also increased the number of inspections of smaller firms which audit public interest entities, and has found 10 of 16 audits reviewed required improvements.

It adds:

This level of quality is unacceptable so the FRC has increased resources dedicated to supervision of the smaller firms to drive those improvements.

The FRC’s executive director of supervision, Sarah Rapson, says audit quality is ‘mixed’:

“While it is encouraging that today’s report finds some of the audit firms are successfully implementing improvement measures, audit quality remains mixed across the firms. As we continue to lay the groundwork for establishing a new regulator - the Audit, Reporting and Governance Authority - our continued objective will be to drive all firms to deliver consistent, high-quality audit to the benefit of all stakeholders and the wider public.”

2.51pm GMT

A closely watched survey of factories in the US mid-Atlantic region has shown a surge in activity -- a good sign for America’s economy.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s factory sector index jumped from 23.8 in October to 39.0 for November.

Economists had expected a decline to 22.0 (any reading over zero shows conditions are improving)

Businesses reported that new orders jumped, with this gauge surging 16.6 points to 47.4. That’s the highest reading since the survey began in 1973, showing strong sales.

Unfilled orders also jumped, suggesting that supply chain problems and staff shortages are still hitting production.

But the six-month business outlook index also rose.

Here’s some expert reaction:

2.44pm GMT

More central bank news. South Africa’s central bank has raised its main lending rate for the first time in three years.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) lifted borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 3.75%, reacting to growing inflation risks.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago told a news conference that inflation risks had increased since the last meeting in September, so an increase in borrowing costs should keep expectations under control.

“Given the expected trajectory for headline inflation and upside risks, the committee believes a gradual rise in the repo rate will be sufficient to keep inflation expectations well anchored and moderate the future path of interest rates.”

It was a close vote, though -- the SARB’s monetary policy committee split 3-2; the committee still expecting inflation to stay close to the midpoint of its target range over the forecast period. More here .

2.19pm GMT

Here’s Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, on today’s small drop in new US jobless claims :



“Weekly unemployment insurance claims only ticked down by 1,000 in the most recent week, and while there is a link between claims and COVID-19 cases, and those cases have started rising, it’s too early to say there’s a correlation. We are still within striking distance of the pre-pandemic level of claims by year’s end should we stay on trend of 5,000 to 10,000 fewer per week.”

2.02pm GMT

Back in the City, a brokerage is planning to give its staff unlimited holiday, in an attempt to prevent them burning out.

Bloomberg has the story :

After a blockbuster year for capital markets and a pandemic to boot, FinnCap Group Plc will allow its employees to take as many vacations as they want in the hopes of preventing staff burnout. The London-based broker is changing its vacation policy to offer employees unlimited paid breaks from 2022, Chief Executive Officer Sam Smith said in a phone interview Thursday. The firm’s investment bankers, salespeople and other staff will be required to take at least four weeks a year and two or three days a quarter, according to Smith. “There’s not a maximum, there’s a minimum you must take,” she said. “The rest is up to you.”

More here .

1.41pm GMT

In the US, the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims has dipped to a new pandemic low, as firms hang onto staff in the fight to hire workers.

There were 268,000 initial claims last week, down from 269,000 the previous seven days.

That’s closer to pre-pandemic levels, extending the recent recovery as the US economy has reopened, and the surge in Delta variant cases has receded.

CNBC’s Emily Pandise has more details:

1.31pm GMT

1.31pm GMT

Turkish lira plunges through 11 to the $1

The selloff is gathering speed, with the Turkish lira tumbling through the 11 mark against the US dollar for the first time.

1.14pm GMT

Today’s interest rate cut shows that Turkish president Erdoğan is driving monetary policy, rather than the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey.

So says Fawad Razaqzada , analyst at ThinkMarkets , who warns monetary policy ‘is in tatters’:

The market clearly doesn’t take the CBRT seriously anymore, as it has lost any little credibility it had. Erdogan is running the show. If he wants lower interest rates he will get lower rates, regardless of how high inflation might be or how the economy is doing. So, with the CBRT head saying the central bank will consider ending rate cuts in December, then he might as well consider a new job! It is very difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Turkish lira unfortunately. The slumping currency may make holidays cheaper and boost exports. But foreign demand for Turkish products and services will have to rise materially to offset the negative impact of the currency crisis and inflation on the economy. If the TRY is to find support, it will have to come from fiscal policy as monetary policy is in tatters.

Last month Erdoğan dismissed three central bank policymakers, two of whom had opposed an earlier rate cut.

1.13pm GMT

Turkey’s central bank has hinted that it ease policy again next month, continuing its cycle of controversial interest rate cuts which have hammered the lira.

Announcing its latest rate cut , its policy committee warned that inflationary pressures will remain high in the first half of next year.

As such, it could ‘complete’ using the room available next month (many analysts question whether it had any space for its existing cuts, let alone more....)



They say:

The Committee expects that the transitory effects of supply-side factors and other factors beyond monetary policy’s control on price increases will persist through the first half of 2022. The Committee will consider to complete the use of the limited room implied by these factors in December.

The CBRT also flags that Covid-19 variants continue to weigh on the recovery:



Despite the recovery in global economic activity in the first half of the year and the increase in the vaccination rate, new variants keep the downside risks to global economic activity alive. Recovery in global demand, high course of commodity prices, supply constraints in some sectors and rise in transportation costs have led to producer and consumer price increases internationally. Unfavorable effects of weather conditions in major agricultural commodity exporting countries are observed on global food prices.

12.53pm GMT

Full story: National Grid profits surge on back of European energy crisis

Europe’s energy crisis has sparked a profit surge for National Grid after its subsea power cables connecting the UK to the continent raked in higher revenues on the back of historic electricity market highs.

National Grid secured higher prices to transmit electricity through its cables running from the UK to Belgium and France, and also benefited from the early startup of the world’s longest subsea power cable linking the UK to Norway’s hydropower in October.

The FTSE 100 energy giant reported an 86% jump in profits for the first half of the year to £1.1bn compared with a slowdown in energy markets during the Covid-19 lockdown a year earlier – sparked by record-high electricity prices in the UK in recent months.



The half-year results were also buoyed up by National Grid ’s acquisition of Western Power Distribution, the local power grid company running grids for the Midlands, south Wales and south-west England, for £14.2bn in March.

The group added that its earnings per share over the year as a whole would be “significantly above the top end” of its 5-7% guidance at the beginning of the year.

More here :

12.42pm GMT

Today’s losses cement the lira’s position as the worst performing major emerging market currency this year:

12.35pm GMT

Back in the markets, Brent crude remains below the $80/barrel mark, as China prepares to release some oil stocks and the US pushes for a coordinated move .

Raffi Boyadjian , lead investment analyst at XM , says:

Crude oil prices were headed south as well amid a push by Washington to get other countries on board with its plan to release oil from the strategic reserves. President Biden has reportedly asked China, Japan, India and South Korea to tap into their reserves to ease the energy crisis after OPEC refused to boost its supply. Although no decision has been made, China seems willing to join the US in coordinated action to relieve the pressure on soaring fuel prices. WTI futures were last trading at six-week lows below the $78/barrel level, having started the week above $80, while Brent futures were defending the $80/barrel level.

Asset price moves, 18th November 2021 Photograph: XM

12.18pm GMT

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre is to receive a payout of almost £2m, as the top executives at parent company DMGT share £33m in pay, bonuses and share awards this year – while staff brace for job cuts.

Dacre, who stood down as editor in 2018 and until earlier this month was chair and editor-in-chief of the paper’s parent company Associated Newspapers, is to receive the payout in December under one of Daily Mail and General Trust’s long-term incentive plans for senior management.

The vesting of the award of 168,851 shares, worth about £1.9m at DMGT’s current share price, relates to the hitting of performance targets in 2019. The award follows a payout of £1.5m given to Dacre last December.

Dacre’s payout is dwarfed by that of the top four directors at DMGT, which is in the process of being taken private by the Rothermere family after 90 years on the London Stock Exchange, who took home a combined £33m in salary and share awards in the year to the end of September....

More here :

12.02pm GMT

Turkish lira at record low after rate cut

The Turkish lira is tumbling after the country’s central bank slashed interest rates again, despite inflation already being painfully high.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) lowered its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 15%, from 16%, the third cut in as many months.

The cut follows sustained pressure from Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to lower interest rates.

But consumer inflation is already almost 20%, and a weaker currency will drive up import costs.

The lira has hit a new record low, hitting 10.9 against the US dollar in a fresh wave of selling. It has lost over 40% of its value against the $ this year, as the CBRT’s rate cuts have battered the currency.

The Turkish lira vs the US dollar over the last five years Photograph: Refinitiv

Erdoğan argues that high interest rates cause inflation, rather than dampening it.

Yesterday he reiterated his calls for lower borrowing costs, telling the Ankara parliament that:

“I cannot be on the same path with those who defend interest. “We will lift the interest rate burden from citizens,”

11.49am GMT

Three-quarters of UK businesses who trade abroad experienced a challenge importing in late October to early November 2021, according to the ONS’s latest survey.

It also found that 64% of firms saw challenges exporting.

That’s up from 52% for exporting and 60% for importing in late September 2021, the ONS reports, adding:

The data also suggests that businesses continue to be more likely to experience a challenge when importing rather than when exporting.

Change in transportation costs, additional paperwork, customs duties or levies and disruption at UK border were the top problems:

Import and export challenges Photograph: ONS

The survey also found that approximately one in six (17%) of the workforce were estimated to be using a hybrid model of working in late October; rising to 21% across firms with 100 employees or more.

11.39am GMT

Multipacks of crisps have replaced frozen turkeys as the item in shortest supply in UK shops.

The Office for National Statistics reports that multipack crisps were in limited supply at three in 10 stores surveyed last week (4% had run out, and 26% were running low).

Paracetamol and Ibuprofen were also in short supply, as the nation stocked up on painkillers in the face of autumn bugs.

Frozen turkeys, which topped the shortages list last week, were still flying out of the door at some locations. Around 10% of shops had run out, and 5% were running low, after shoppers prepared early for Christmas.

But Britain isn’t running out of beer; 71% of outlets had high availability, according to Kantar’s survey.

11.11am GMT

Naked Wines has slashed its sales forecast as drinkers return to bars and wineries as lockdowns lift, and its customer recruitment push was less successful than hoped.

Naked sells wine from independent producers to its network of ‘Angel’ subscription customers. It reported that it faces a changing market environment, as wine consumers “sought in-person experiences” as they emerged from lockdowns.

The change has been strongest in the US, where much of the country has embraced a chance to return to somewhat of “life as normal”.

In the wine category that has played out with traditional wineries reporting record revenues, boosted by extremely strong winery visitation rates.

Naked is now cutting its investment in new customers this year, to between £35m and £45m, from £40m-£50m. That will knock millions off sales -- which are now expected to come in between £340m and £355m, down from £355m-£375m previously.

Naked posted a £1.3m profit in the first half of the financial year, up from an £8.9m loss, and grew its active customer base by 25% to 947k.

But CEO Nick Devlin admits the firm made some mistakes.

Naked spent approximately £2 million to acquire new customers at below its preferred payback, he says.



Some deals didn’t perform as well as hoped, and it was also hit by higher advertising costs on Facebook and reduced targeting effectiveness after privacy changes to Apple’s iOS operating system.

Supply chain disruption hurt its ability to get wine and glass onto markets on schedule, and drove up warehousing and transport costs.

And there have been problems getting deliveries out on-time and in-full.

Too many customers have experienced delays to delivery or substitution of items - and for that we are sorry. Financially we know that any compromise to the delivery experience of a new customer is especially costly.

Devlin insists that the wine industry is ripe for disruption:



Our disruptive business model connects consumers directly with winemakers, stripping out the cost of traditional sales and distribution and delivering consumers exclusive world-class wines at fair prices and with a genuine connection to their maker.

Shares have tumbled 18% this morning to 545p, the lowest in almost a year, and down from almost 900p in September.

ii’s Victoria Scholar tweets the details:

10.35am GMT

Many UK pay rises are not keeping pace with inflation, a new report shows.

The average pay deal across the UK is worth just 2%, despite a rise in prices that pushed the retail prices index (RPI) – a widely used measure of inflation in pay bargaining – to 6% this month.

According to the latest figures from the consultancy XpertHR, pay bargaining across some of Britain’s biggest private and public sector employers showed median basic pay increased 2% in the three months to the end of October, unchanged for the seventh consecutive month.

The firm said:

“The data shows that pay awards are at the same level as this time last year and confirms a period of stability after awards dipped in the middle of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.”

10.29am GMT

The global semiconductor shortage has pushed European car sales to a record October low.

New car registrations in the European Union tumbled by over 30% in October, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association reports.

Just 665,001 cars were sold in the region, which is the weakest result any October since records began, and the fourth monthly fall in a row.

Most EU markets suffered double-digit losses, including the four largest ones: Italy (-35.7%), Germany (-34.9%), France (-30.7%) and Spain (-20.5%).

EU sales so far this year are only 2.2% higher than in 2020, although Germany is lagging.

ACEA says:

Despite the recent drop in sales due to the ongoing impact of the semiconductor supply crisis, substantial gains earlier in the year helped to keep cumulative volumes in positive territory. Likewise, demand remained positive in three out of the four key EU markets: Italy (+12.7%), Spain (+5.6%) and France (+3.1%). By contrast, Germany’s year-to-date performance has worsened compared to one year ago (-5.2%).

The UK market suffered a similar shunt. Sales hit a 30-year low , falling by 24.6% compared with October 2020.

10.16am GMT

A branch of Metro Bank. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Shares in UK challenger bank Metro have slumped by nearly a fifth after takeover talks with US private equity firm Carlyle broke up.

Carlyle announced this morning that the two sides have agreed to terminate discussions regarding a possible offer for the Company.

Metro says its board “continues to strongly believe in the standalone strategy and future prospects of Metro Bank”.

Shares are down 18% at 107p, slightly above their 103p level two weeks ago before news of the talks broke, sending Metro shares soaring .

Metro launched in 2010 as Britain’s first new high-street lender for more than a century, and had hoped to challenge the Big Five banks in the aftermath of the financial crisis. But a major accounting error in 2019 rocked the bank, forcing it to rein in its expansion plans.

10.05am GMT

9.50am GMT

Royal Mail to deliver £400m to shareholders, but inflationary pressures rise

While oil majors slide, Royal Mail are leading the FTSE 100 risers after announced it will return £400m to shareholders after a strong performance.

Royal Mail announced a £200m share buyback, and a £200m special dividend, following a jump in profits and ongoing strong demand for parcel deliveries.

Pre-tax profits rose to £315m in the six months to 26th September, up from £17m a year ago when the pandemic was hitting the UK economy.

Reported operating profits hit £311m, following a £20m operating loss a year earlier, “driven by recovery in profitability” after the negative impact of Covid-19 and restructuring charges a year ago.

Royal Mail’s domestic parcel volumes were 33% higher than before the pandemic, showing the structural shift in consumer behaviour, but 4% lower than a year ago when the lockdown drove demand for home deliveries as shops were closed.

On the other hand, letter volumes are 19% lower than before the pandemic, but have risen 11% compared with last year.

Simon Thompson , chief executive of Royal Mail, said the ‘re-invention of Royal Mail is inflight’ following cost-cutting programmes.

The pandemic has resulted in a structural shift and accelerated the trends we have been seeing. Domestic parcel volumes, excluding international, are up around a third since the pandemic, whilst addressed letter volumes, excluding elections, are down around a fifth. This reaffirms that our strategy to rebalance our offering more towards parcels is the right one, and demonstrates the need to start defining what a sustainable Universal Service is for the future. I want to thank our teams for what we have delivered so far: it is an impressive start but there is still much more to do together.”

Thompson adds that Royal Mail is developing plans to address inflationary pressures in the economy which he says “will impact next year and beyond” . That plan will include increased automation, and “tariff increases where we can on certain letter services from January 2022”.

Covid-19 and international conveyance costs are unwinding at a slower rate than it expected this year. In the short term, Royal Mail is hedged against rising fuel and electricity prices, but has seen a rise in wages for temporary workers such as HGV lorry drivers.

And in the longer term, it is “increasingly clear that inflationary pressures will persist”, Royal Mail adds, saying the increase in National Insurance contributions will cost around £50m in the 2022-23 financial year. It also needs to agree a new pay deal with the Unite/CMA and CWU unions.

[Unite yesterday said it will continue to base its pay claims on RPI inflation , which hit 6% last month].

Plus, Royal Mail’s fuel and energy hedges will start to unwind.

9.24am GMT

Shares in National Grid have nudged 0.5% higher after it said profits this year will be significantly higher than forecast .

National Grid’s share price over the last two years Photograph: Refinitiv

National Grid lifted its outlook despite the fire in September at Britain’s main subsea cable with France — called IFA1.

As the FT points out :



National Grid did not offer any update on the cause of the fire at a site in Sellindge in Kent, where underground cables connect to a converter station, other than to say the blaze caused “significant damage to infrastructure on site”.

9.10am GMT

The possible shift towards a more balanced oil market has pulled Brent crude away from October’s three-year highs, explains Victoria Scholar , head of investment at interactive investor :

Oil is pushing lower once again today. Brent crude and WTI have broken below critical support turned resistance at $80 a barrel this week with bearish momentum sending the benchmarks down to lows not seen since the first week of October. Brent crude has now retraced more than a third of the gains it enjoyed since the trough in August with losses accelerating in recent sessions, signalling a potential shift towards a more balanced market as supply catches up with demand.

Brent crude oil price this year Photograph: Refinitiv

9.08am GMT

Shares in oil companies are dropping this morning too, with Royal Dutch Shel l down 1.5% and BP off 1.2%, tracking the move in crude.

9.03am GMT

China working on releasing crude oil reserve

China’s state reserve bureau has said it is working on a release of crude oil reserves.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration has said it would disclose the details of the move on its website.



A spokeswoman for the Reserves Administration explained:

“We are carrying out the work of releasing crude oil reserves. And for any details related to the releasing, we will put out a statement on our website.”

Beijing declined to comment o n the US’s invitation to participate in a joint release of oil , though.

So it’s not yet clear if authorities are doing so in response to the request from Washington, which came in a virtual summit earlier this week between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, or due to their own concerns over higher prices.

Bloomberg points out that China has already used its reserves once this year:

China tapped its national crude stockpiles earlier this year in an effort to bring domestic prices down, and also made a private sale from the reserves. On Thursday, the reserve bureau’s spokeswoman said that more details on the volume and the date of sale would follow on its website in due course.

8.48am GMT

Oil hits six-week low as US pushes for coordinated release of reserves

The oil price has hit a near-six-week low after America reportedly asked some of the world’s largest oil consuming nations to consider releasing crude stockpiles.

Under the plan, these countries could join the US in a coordinated effort to lower global energy prices.

Reuters reports this morning that the Biden White House asked China , India and Japan if they would push some of their strategic reserves of oil onto the market, to drive down costs.

The US has its own Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which can be tapped to push down prices or increase supplies as needed, but is also pushing for a wider response.

The unusual move follows a jump in gasoline prices, and the wider surge in US inflation to a 30-year high. Having failed to persuade Opec+ to speed up its production, the US is now looking to pile pressure on the group.

Reuters explains:

“We’re talking about the symbolism of the largest consumers of the world sending a message to OPEC that ‘you’ve got to change your behavior,’” one of the sources said. In Asia, where China said it is working on a crude release, oil prices extended declines prompted by the U.S. request, after settling on Wednesday further below seven-year highs struck in early October. Biden and top aides have discussed the possibility of a coordinated release of stockpiled oil with close allies including Japan, South Korea and India, as well as with China, over the past several weeks, the sources said. The US and allies have coordinated strategic petroleum reserve releases before, for example in 2011 during a war in OPEC member Libya. But the current proposal represents an unprecedented challenge to OPEC, the cartel that has influenced oil prices for more than five decades, because it involves China, the world’s biggest importer of crude. A Japanese industry ministry official said the United States has requested Tokyo’s cooperation in dealing with higher oil prices, but he could not confirm whether the request included coordinated releases of stockpiles. By law, Japan cannot use reserve releases to lower prices, the official said.

The prospect of more oil hitting the market has pushed Brent crude down below $80 per barrel to as low as $79.28, the lowest since early October, after falling sharply yesterday too.

8.41am GMT

Introduction: National Grid lifts earnings outlook after profits jump

Power lines in the UK Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

National Grid has hiked its profit forecasts after reporting a jump in earnings.... as its subsea cables that connecting Britain to other countries benefit from high energy prices across Europe.

Pre-tax profits at National Grid, which runs the UK’s power infrastructure, jumped 86% in the first half of the financial year (to 30th September), to £1.08bn, from £583m a year ago.

The jump was partly driven by higher auction prices across its interconnector portfolio , the high voltage cables which connect the UK’s electricity systems to other countries.

And the early commissioning of the world’s longest under-sea electricity cable between Britain and Norway could also boost the firm’s fortunes, as well as improving the UK’s energy security.



National Grid bought Western Power Distribution, the UK’s largest electricity distribution network operator, for £7.8bn, earlier this year, as part of a pivot away from gas and towards electricity .

That gave a lift to operating profits, as did National Grid’s new IFA2 (Interconnexion France-Angleterre 2) link to France.

Revenues from electricity transmission also rose.

National Grid told the City:

Excluding the first time contribution of £257m from Western Power Distribution (WPD), underlying operating profit was up 20% driven by the first six months of operations at IFA2, reduced impact from COVID-19 compared to the prior year, and higher UK Electricity Transmission net revenue as we accelerate our investment for the energy transition at the start of RIIO-T2.

[ RIIO-T2 are the new set of network price controls set by regulator Ofgem ].

Shareholders will see the benefits -- National Grid now expects earnings per share to be ‘significantly’ higher than previously thought, partly due to higher auction prices.

The new North Sea Link (NSL) which will be able to channel up to 1.4 gigawatts of electricity between Norway and the United Kingdom, will also help, it says:

Given the strong start to the year, we now expect to deliver full year underlying EPS significantly above the top end of our 5 - 7% range. This is primarily driven by early commissioning of our new NSL interconnector, coupled with higher auction prices across our interconnector portfolio, which is expected to deliver around £100 million higher operating profit.

Interconnector operators make money through auctions, so when price difference between two different markets are wide, profits are higher.



But those same high prices are hitting consumers and businesses who have seen their bills soar as energy suppliers have struggled under record gas prices and rising electricity costs.

Yesterday, UK inflation hit a 10-year high of 4.2%, with higher energy costs the biggest driving factor.

National Grid’s CEO, John Pettigrew , says:

In the UK, we have made a strong start to the new RIIO-T2 period in electricity transmission, and we are preparing our business plan submission for WPD. In the US, we have completed a full refresh of rates across our distribution businesses. In National Grid Ventures, we commissioned the North Sea Link, our new interconnector to Norway. Whilst delivering this strong performance, we have completed our acquisition of WPD, launched the process to sell a majority stake in National Grid Gas and the sale of our Rhode Island business is on track to be finalised by the end of our financial year, progressing our strategic pivot towards higher growth electricity, all made possible by the commitment of our people. Looking ahead, the new organisational structure that we have implemented, alongside a major cost efficiency programme, will ensure we are in a strong position to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities ahead. Our focus will be on delivering critical and green investment to enable the decarbonisation of power, transport and heat, and lead a clean, fair and affordable energy transition across the jurisdictions we serve.”

