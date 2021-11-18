F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen waits on penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident

Follow all the latest Formula One news with Max Verstappen anxiously waiting to see if he will be punished for the incident involving Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion won Sunday’s race in fine style following a superb comeback drive, but championship leader Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they battled for first position late in the race.

The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation, a decision Mercedes chief Toto Wolff later called “laughable”. However, Mercedes have since been granted a right of review leaving Verstappen’s fate up in the air once again. Should the FIA rule against him, the Dutchman could face a retrospective time penalty which could cost him points or a grid drop at the next race in Qatar this weekend.

