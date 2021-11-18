ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen waits on penalty for Lewis Hamilton incident

By Dan Austin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Follow all the latest Formula One news with Max Verstappen anxiously waiting to see if he will be punished for the incident involving Lewis Hamilton at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion won Sunday’s race in fine style following a superb comeback drive, but championship leader Verstappen escaped punishment for running his rival off the road as they battled for first position late in the race.

The stewards noted the incident before looking at the footage and choosing not to launch a formal investigation, a decision Mercedes chief Toto Wolff later called “laughable”. However, Mercedes have since been granted a right of review leaving Verstappen’s fate up in the air once again. Should the FIA rule against him, the Dutchman could face a retrospective time penalty which could cost him points or a grid drop at the next race in Qatar this weekend.

Follow all the latest F1 news throughout the day:

The Independent

F1: Lewis Hamilton’s rainbow helmet at Qatar Grand Prix recognised as ‘incredible act of allyship’

Lewis Hamilton has been praised for “an incredible act of allyship” after wearing a rainbow-coloured helmet ahead of the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.Mercedes shared pictures of the seven-time world champion’s protective gear on Friday, with drivers taking part in the first practice session of the weekend.The 36-year-old’s helmet bore the colours of the Progress Pride flag – a banner which includes the traditional rainbow design in addition to a series of coloured chevrons that recognise the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.First look at LH’s new lid. 🌈😍 pic.twitter.com/kpS2YwkKyJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2021A purple circle on a...
MOTORSPORTS
ClutchPoints

Mercedes file serious request against Max Verstappen after Lewis Hamilton clash at F1 Brazilian GP

Mercedes have filed a request for ‘Right of Review’ following the controversial clash between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on Lap 48 at the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix. The Sao Paulo GP was full of exhilarating action as Hamilton weaved his way through the field after having to incur several penalties over the race weekend. On Lap 48, Hamilton was finally close enough to make a move on Verstappen heading into turn 4 of the circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Sao Paulo GP: Valtteri Bottas defeats Max Verstappen in F1 Sprint for Brazil pole, Lewis Hamilton storms to fifth

Verstappen increased his championship lead over Hamilton to 21 points by finishing second from first on the grid but the big winner of the mini race was arguably his British rival, who overtook 15 cars in the space of 24 laps as part of a stirring comeback drive through the field after his earlier disqualification from the qualifying results on technical grounds had left him at the back.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Verstappen summoned to stewards for yellow flags infringement in Qatar qualifying

The Red Bull driver was on his second run in Q3 and attempting to try to knock Lewis Hamilton off the pole spot when Pierre Gasly had stopped on the start-finish straight. Having struck a kerb that ripped off the AlphaTauri's front wing and gave him a right-front puncture, Gasly had driven slowly around the final corner before stopping near the pitwall.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen handed five-place grid penalty at Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s title charge took a blow as the Formula One championship leader was hit with a five-place grid penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix after ignoring yellow flags during Saturday’s qualifying session. The Red Bull driver was set to start second on the grid alongside title-rival Lewis Hamilton who...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals stomach ache after dominant qualifying performance over Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how he overcame a stomach ache to produce a sensational drive in qualifying to grab pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion landed his 102nd pole position of his career, with Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.But Hamilton’s +0.455 advantage over the Red Bull was the largest gap in dry qualifying this year, emphasising the great potential of the Mercedes in the closing stages of the season.And after overcoming his illness, Hamilton praised the Mercedes engineers for working late into the night to find solutions.“On Friday and Saturday I wasn't feeling...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

