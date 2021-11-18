ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dollar takes a breather, edges back from 16-month peak

By John Mccrank
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8xei_0d0NpwPl00
A packet of U.S. five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The dollar edged back from a 16-month high on Thursday as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge, fueled by diverging central bank tightening expectations amid surging inflation around the globe, had gone too far.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against a basket of six rivals, reached its highest since mid-July 2020 on Wednesday at 96.226, but was last down 0.272% at 95.553.

"We've had a really big move in the dollar in the past couple of weeks, and I think that we're taking a breather now," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities.

Recent U.S. data showed inflation in October running at its hottest since 1990, while retail sales numbers topped forecasts, leading the market to price in earlier rate hikes by the Federal Reserve than had been anticipated, driving strength in the greenback.

"The dollar has had a full rally and now the market is going to step back and assess if indeed the inflation theme continues at the pace that everybody thinks it will," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

"If that's true, then there's nothing stopping it, but I think if the numbers start to print a little cooler as we go forward, you'll definitely see a bit of a dollar pullback across the board."

The euro rose 0.45% to $1.13695, bouncing off of a 16-month low hit on Wednesday below $1.13.

Sterling edged up 0.1% versus the greenback to $1.3494, having jumped 0.5% on Wednesday after data showing rising inflation in Britain last month piled pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates at its meeting next month.

The New Zealand dollar rose 0.55% to $0.7036 after a central bank survey showed near-term inflation is expected to rise.

Elsewhere, Turkey's lira shed another 2.83% after its central bank cut rates by 100 basis points to 15%, even in the face of inflation near 20%, sending the Turkish currency hurtling southwards.

"The lira remains a punching bag, and further weakness has no end in sight," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

The lira has lost around 11.5% of its value this month amid President Tayyip Erdogan's renewed criticism of interest rates and calls for stimulus despite the risks. It was last at 10.909, having earlier hit a record low of 11.30 per dollar.

Commodity-linked currencies rebounded along with oil prices, which had earlier slid to six-week lows.

The Canadian dollar edged off a six-week low, rising 0.08% to C$1.26, or 97.37 U.S. cents. Markets are expecting the Bank of Canada to start raising rates early next year.

The Australian dollar also moved off of a six-week low of $0.7251 and was last up 0.16% at $0.72765.

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Tech drives European stocks higher as Dollar takes a breather in Thanksgiving holiday

On Thursday, a basket of European stock indices had closed out the day in an upbeat tenure, while a marginal drawback in American currency assisted major Asian stock indices to wind up higher. In point of fact, in the day’s modest gains in global equity markets were almost entirely catalyzed by media toplines about a latest resurgence in pandemic outbreak across the eurozone, which in effect could add to holocaust on an all-important holiday season.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Australian Dollar#Breather#U S Currency#Wells Fargo Securities#The Federal Reserve#Fx#Bk Asset Management#The Bank Of England
AFP

Meeting minutes show divide within Fed over inflation threat

At the meeting where they announced the rollback of their pandemic stimulus measures, some Federal Reserve officials wanted swifter action and worried about price increases, according to minutes released Wednesday. The Fed earlier this month announced it would begin the process of tapering its monthly purchases of bonds and securities meant to help the economy weather the Covid-19 downturn, at a pace that would put the central bank on track to end them entirely by the middle of next year. The announcement came as inflation climbs well above the Fed's two-percent target, upping pressure on top officials including Chair Jerome Powell who have said the price increases will be temporary and hiking rates too early could prevent jobless people from being rehired. "A number of participants discussed the risk that, in light of recent elevated levels of inflation, the public's longer-term expectations of inflation might increase to a level above that consistent with the committee's longer-run inflation objective," according to minutes from the November 2-3 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
cityindex.co.uk

GBP/USD at YTD lows as US dollar hits 16-month highs

As its name implies, the US Thanksgiving holiday is all about expressing gratitude for the good things in life, and despite (or perhaps because of) 30-year highs in inflation readings, US dollar bulls have plenty to be thankful for this year. After all, looking at the US dollar index, a weighted basket that seeks to measure the performance of the world’s reserve currency against its biggest rivals, the greenback is at its highest level in 16 months!
BUSINESS
investing.com

Tech reboots shares, U.S. dollar takes Thanksgiving breather

LONDON (Reuters) - A tech shares bounce carried European equities higher on Thursday, following similar gains on Wall Street and Asia and helped also by a small pullback in the dollar from a 17-month high. With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, focus was trained on Europe where a surge in...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 ends just below record high above 4,700 on Thanksgiving's eve, as Nasdaq rises and Dow closes flat

U.S. stocks finished mostly higher on the eve of Thanksiving as investors parsed a deluge of data, including minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting, which indicated that inflation pressures could take longer to subside than previously thought and that members of the central bank raised the possibility of ending bond purchases sooner than they planned if high prices persisted. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in negative territory but virtually unchanged at around 35,805, on a preliminary basis, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.2% to around 4,701, just below a Nov. 18 closing record high at 4,704.54,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar steadies near 16-month high; New Zealand dollar weakens

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The dollar index held near 16-month highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was picked for a second term, reinforcing market expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in 2022. Currency markets have been mostly driven in recent months by market perceptions of...
WORLD
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Freefall Takes Breather

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1330 (pivot point). Set a buy-stop at 1.1300 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1200. The EUR/USD was little changed in the overnight session as investors reacted to the strong European business activity data. The pair also wavered after the latest decision by the US government to stabilize oil prices and lower inflation. It is trading at 1.1261, which is a few points above the lowest level this week.
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

LONDON (Reuters) -The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge – fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises – had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will fall behind in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar pauses for breath, hovers below 16-month top

HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in Asian trade on Thursday, losing ground on the New Zealand dollar, after having fallen against the pound and yen overnight as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency's recent surge was starting to stall. Markets' assessment of...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Dollar Retreats From 16-Month High; Lira Slumps Ahead of Meeting

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Thursday, consolidating just below its 16-month high, while the Turkish lira slumps ahead of the country’s latest central bank meeting. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded 0.1% lower at...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy