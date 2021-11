Chroma ATE has won the Best Test and Measurement Product of the Year award at the inaugural EE Awards Asia. Established in 1987, Chroma ATE has been upholding the three basic design principles: precision, Reliability, and Uniqueness, as to continue offering world-class testing solutions for various applications among the global industries such as semiconductors, power electronics, and the latest electric vehicles (EVs). Being strived to stay competitive for the leading technologies, Chroma ATE Inc. has invested ample resources in developing innovative test and automation turnkey solutions with the performance and the quality to ensure the customers’ successes.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO