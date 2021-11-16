ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer CEO’s wife did not die or experience ‘vaccine complications’

By SOPHIA TULP
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CLAIM: Myriam Bourla, the wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, has died from complications of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A spokesperson for Pfizer told The Associated Press that Myriam Bourla is “alive and well.” The official called the incorrect claims “lies” meant to undermine public confidence in the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

THE FACTS: A conservative blog known for publishing inaccurate articles, including ones about the CEO of Pfizer, posted a story Nov. 10 claiming that Albert Bourla’s wife had died and her cause of death was listed as “complications from the Pfizer vaccine.”

There is no truth to these assertions.

Pfizer spokesperson Amy Rose accused the author of the article of “deliberately and maliciously attempting to cause emotional distress to the Bourla family.”

“Our CEO’s wife is alive and well, contrary to what was said on the Internet,” Rose wrote in an email to the AP. “It is unconscionable that a person posing as a journalist would spread such lies about our CEO and his family with the goal of undermining confidence in a vaccine that has been given to hundreds of millions of people worldwide.”

The blog, The Conservative Beaver, did not provide any evidence for its claims and attributed some information to an unnamed doctor. The article has been widely shared on social media among people who appear to believe it is true.

The article erroneously stated that Myriam Bourla died Nov. 10 in a hospital outside of New York City after being brought to the emergency room by paramedics. The blog also incorrectly stated that she had “expressed skepticism with her husband’s experimental injection” and initially refused to take it.

That claim is also false. The article took a months-old quote from Myriam Bourla out of context to support the inaccurate statement.

In a Feb. 4 interview with the local news outlet Scarsdale 10583, Bourla, then 48, said she was “very proud” of her husband’s work in developing the vaccine, but that she had not received it yet because it was not her turn.

Her stance was in accordance with vaccination guidance at the time, which prioritized essential workers, older adults and those at highest risk of experiencing severe complications from the virus.

Bourla did not express skepticism about the vaccine in the interview, either. She stated: “I’m also very happy for the humanity and the hope that the vaccine brought to the world.”

The Conservative Beaver, which says it is based in Canada, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a separate blog post this month, the same site also falsely alleged that Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI and charged with fraud. Pfizer refuted the claim, and the FBI said it had no knowledge of such a case.

___

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Did Pfizer lie about the number of deaths in the vaccine trials?

To kick off today’s Radio Northwest Network (11/17/2021), Lars covers a recent report detailing how the Big Pharma company Pfizer allegedly hid the actual number of deaths in their COVID vaccine’s clinical trial from the public. Lars also goes over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recent decision to suspend implementing and enforcing of the president’s vaccine mandate in private workplaces, in response to a federal court ruling that blocked enforcement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WCAX

Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) - Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot. Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday. And as in the U.S., the doses will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults. The agency says the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefocus.news

Who is Myriam Bourla? Wife of Pfizer CEO was target of death hoax

Myriam Bourla, wife of Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla, was at the centre of a death hoax this week. Multiple reports have debunked the rumour, confirming she is alive and well. If you’re a public figure, prepare to possibly become the next person to ‘die’. #RIPDrake trended on Twitter in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pfizer Ceo#Ap#The Conservative Beaver#Scarsdale 10583
The Independent

Pfizer CEO says people who spread vaccine misinformation are ‘criminals’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called those who spread misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines "criminals." Mr Bourla told Atlantic Council's CEO Frederick Kempe: "They’re not bad people. They are criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives," The CEO added that a “very small” group of people have been spreading...
INDUSTRY
abc10.com

No, Pfizer’s CEO was not arrested by the FBI for fraud

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been the target of misinformation claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, VERIFY fact-checked false claims that Bourla hadn’t received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. He did. VERIFY received questions via email and text about whether Bourla was arrested by the FBI for fraud on Nov. 5....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
CNET

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine boosters: What to know if you got J&J

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine last week, saying everyone who got the one-dose shot can get another dose of Johnson & Johnson at least two months after they were vaccinated-- or a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.
INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer COVID Booster Shots For All Adults

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The FDA on Friday authorized Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster shots for all adults 18 and older. A few hours later, CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend allowing the booster shots for all, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the advisory committee’s decision to formally expand eligibility. Massachusetts and some other states have already declared that adult residents can get a booster shot if it’s been at least six months since their last Moderna or Pfizer dose, or two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. “This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
msmagazine.com

The U.S. Should Stop Being Hypocritical When It Comes to Ending Child Marriage

Our girls are not passports; they are human beings deserving of freedom and choice, especially when it comes to marriage. Over two years ago, the U.S. government published a report titled “How the U.S. Immigration System Encourages Child Marriages.” The report highlighted inadequate policies that, to this day, fail to protect vulnerable girls and allow child marriage to continue in the United States.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

657K+
Followers
350K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy