Celebrities

Samuel L. Jackson Says Wife’s Threat Led Him To Sobriety

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson opened up about his struggle with addiction in the latest cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. Hooked on cocaine in the 1980s and 1990s, he entered rehab after his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and their...

HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Parties With Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson & More Marvel Pals On Evening Out — Photo

Samuel L. Jackson may not appear in ‘Eternals,’ but he still got to hang out with some of the famous women involved in the Marvel project — including Angelina Jolie!. No stars party harder than Marvel stars! Eternals actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek recently enjoyed a night out with their director Chloe Zhao, producer Victoria Alosno, and Samuel L. Jackson, who is famous in the Marvel world for playing Nick Fury. The group of five got together for an epic selfie that Salma, 55, posted on her Instagram page on Nov. 14. “With the eternally cool @samuelljackson and my @eternalssisters @angelinajolie @chloezhao @victoriaalonso76,” Salma wrote in the caption. She credited photographer Samantha López Speranza for capturing the image.
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Touts “Positive Impact” of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Kevin Feige Teases “Top-Secret” Marvel Project With Her as Producer

Scarlett Johansson stopped for every media outlet Thursday night on a packed red carpet inside the Beverly Hilton, host of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor. Husband Colin Jost, patiently waiting at the end of the line next to her Avengers comrade Jeremy Renner, handed Johansson, with two interviews left, a glass of champagne. “Thankfully he’s here,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the first of the final two outlets. “He’s got a show on Saturday, but I was like, ‘You’re coming. I don’t care if you’re tired.’ It’s been really overwhelming and I’m finally at the end...
Collider

‘Secret Invasion’ Gets a New Logo for the Disney+ Marvel Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson

As part of Disney+ Day, the studio rolled out a whole bunch of logos for its upcoming series including Secret Invasion. Production began on the series last month with Samuel L. Jackson set to star as Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos. The series is also set to add new faces to the MCU including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Emilia Clarke.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
parentherald.com

Halle Berry Said She's 'Married' to Van Hunt, Thanks To Her Son

Halle Berry has made public her relationship with Van Hunt since September 2020 and after more than a year together, the actress revealed that she has been "married" to her beau by none other than her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, who is eight years old. During the red carpet event for...
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
rolling out

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife puts sheriff on him to get her money

Dr. Dre‘s ex-wife has asked the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to recover more than $1 million from the producer. Nicole Young‘s legal team have filed a writ of execution against the “Forget About Dre” hitmaker, whom she has accused of defying a court order to pay $1,224,607 in past legal fees and only opting to pay $30oK toward the bill.
