Miles Teller Assures Fans That He Is In Fact Vaccinated

By Entertainment News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Miles Teller appeared in Taylor Swift‘s new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” released on Monday (November 15th), speculation about his vaccination status resurfaced. In September,...

countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
AOL Corp

Miles Teller Shares He's Vaccinated Against COVID-19 After Anti-Vax Rumors

Miles Teller is setting the record straight. On Monday night, the 34-year-old actor tweeted a rare personal comment about his vaccination status against COVID-19. "Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while," Teller wrote. "The only thing I’m anti is hate."
Taylor Swift
Miles Teller
HuffingtonPost

Miles Teller Shuts Down Rumors He's Anti-Vax Amid Taylor Swift Video Speculation

Actor Miles Teller informed fans on Tuesday that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 “for a while,” after rumors about his status hit a fever pitch. “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” he wrote on Twitter. “The only thing I’m anti is hate.”
Marin Independent Journal

Why Taylor? Swift features alleged anti-vax Miles Teller in new video

With reports that Miles Teller allegedly disrupted the production of a new TV series this summer because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, questions are being raised about COVID-19 protocols on the set of Taylor Swift’s new video, “I Bet You Think About Me.”. The video dropped Monday, nearly...
TheDailyBeast

Miles Teller Admits: Yeah, I’ve Been Vaxxed ‘for a While’

Miles Teller is actually vaccinated, thank you very much. The actor tweeted as much on Monday night, saying: “I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while.” For good measure, the Fantastic Four star and good buddy of Aaron Rodgers added, “The only thing I’m anti is hate.” The clarification was seemingly in response to the resurrection of rumors regarding his alleged anti-vaxxer tendencies. After the actor appeared in Taylor Swift’s new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”, reports recirculated about his supposed refusal to get vaccinated, which allegedly prompted a Paramount+ TV series to shut down this summer. The pause reportedly cost the production company $6 million, a figure executives have disputed.
Daily Beast

Did Taylor Swift Not Hear About Miles Teller’s Anti-Vax Controversy?

Swifties around the world are enjoying something of a Holy Week. Taylor Swift’s version of Red just dropped, everyone’s dunking on Jake Gyllenhaal, and the videos are rolling out. Last week there was the “All Too Well” short film starring Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, and now there’s Blake Lively’s directorial debut—a music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” (“(Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) (Official Video).” Parentheses... So Hot Right Now.)
HollywoodLife

Keleigh Sperry: 5 Things To Know About Miles Teller’s Wife In Taylor Swift’s Video

The new Taylor Swift video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ features Miles Teller and his real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry. Here’s more to know about the model. Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are the stars of Taylor Swift’s brand new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Taylor dropped the video on Nov. 15, and it stars Miles and Keleigh as a couple on their wedding day. Taylor is Miles’ ex, who he can’t get off his mind, even as he prepares to marry his new bride. During the video, Taylor gifts Keleigh with a red scarf (a nod to her song “All Too Well”) and gives a sarcastic speech at the nuptials.
TheWrap

Miles Teller Claims He Is Not Anti-Vax But Only ‘Anti-Hate’

Miles Teller is setting the record straight about his vaccination status. The actor, who co-starred with Taylor Swift in the Blake Lively-directed video “I Bet You Think About Me,” turned to Twitter on Monday night to share an update after concerns over whether he was vaccinated resurfaced following the clip’s release.
mediaite.com

Miles Teller Responds to Anti-Vax Rumors After Taylor Swift Fans Attack Him on Twitter

Miles Teller cleared up the rumors surrounding his vaccination status after Taylor Swift fans questioned his appearance in her new music video. Teller starred in Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” which many fans have speculated is about Jake Gyllenhaal, as essentially every song off the album is about Jake Gyllenhaal.
New Haven Register

Swifties, Stand Down: Miles Teller Says He's Vaccinated After Music Video Backlash

Miles Teller is calling for a rumor ceasefire after his appearance in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” resurfaced claims by the Daily Mail that his refusal to be vaccinated shut down production on his Paramount + series, The Offer. “Hey guys, I don’t usually...
