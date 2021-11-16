ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Derek Hough Tests Positive For Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

Entertainment News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust ahead of “Dancing With the Stars” finals, judge Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19. In a video posted to his Instagram, Hough said, “Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've...

Derek Hough Confronted 'Dancing With the Stars' About Controversial Len Goodman Rule

If you're confused as to why Len Goodman gets the final say about who goes home on Dancing With the Stars, you're note alone — in fact, Derek Hough is on your side. In recent years, the ABC dance competition show has come under fire for becoming a "popularity contest" and rewarding the least-talented dancers for earning the most fan votes. Trying to address these concerns, the show has changed things up to allow judges Len, Derek and Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba to save one of the bottom couples each week. The only thing is, because there's an even number of judges, if Bruno, Carrie Ann or Derek don't all agree, it falls on Len to make the final call.
Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She “Was A Functioning Drunk For Sure”

Cheryl Burke is one of my favorite pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars. But she has also shared her dancing knowledge on other reality shows. In 2017, Cheryl stepped in to replace Abby Lee Miller on Dance Moms. Cheryl’s concern for the young dancers was evident from the jump. “A lot of the girls […] The post Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She “Was A Functioning Drunk For Sure” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cheryl Burke
Derek Hough
‘DWTS’ Recap: A Frontrunner Is Eliminated & Another Pair Is Sent Home In Shocking Double Elimination

The competition is tougher than ever! Janet Jackson Night on ‘DWTS’ brought out some of the best performances yet, but the night ended with a shocking double elimination. Janet Jackson Night begins with a video message from Janet Jackson herself. She tells Tyra Banks that it’s “great” she’s being honored on Dancing With the Stars. “I love all styles, all types of dance. It’s a way to express yourself,” she says from London.
Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Contracts COVID Ahead of Season 30 Finale — Watch His Announcement

COVID-19 has upended Dancing With the Stars‘ 30th season yet again. Derek Hough, who currently serves as a judge on the ABC competition series, announced in an Instagram video on Tuesday that he has contracted a breakthrough case of the virus. “I have some news to share, and I wanted you to hear it straight from me,” Hough began. “Even though I’ve been fully vaccinated, I’ve just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out. I feel OK. I feel strong. I’m currently taking advice from medical professionals, doing everything I can to get better as fast as I...
Jason Momoa Tests Positive for COVID-19

Jason Momoa is on the mend after testing positive for COVID-19 “right after” the October 15th premiere of Dune, in which he co-stars with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Josh Brolin. On IG Stories, he said: “There was a lot of people I met in England, and so got a lot...
Dancing With The Stars' Latest Elimination Leaves A Couple Who Fans Can't Believe Made It This Far

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 episode “Janet Jackson Night.” Read at your own risk!. Dancing with the Stars delivered one of its best nights yet with an episode dedicated to the music and legacy of Janet Jackson, which served as a fitting soundtrack for an especially dramatic night of the ABC series. Two couples were eliminated in order to solidify Season 30’s semifinals, and, as usual, there was controversy. This is especially true in the case of Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke, who some fans still can’t believe made it this far.
'Dancing With the Stars' Judge Derek Hough Was 'Pretty Surprised' By One Celebrity Dancer (Exclusive)

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough thinks it's "anybody's game" when it comes to walking away with the Season 30 Mirrorball Trophy, but he has been particularly surprised at one celebrity dancer's prowess on the dance floor. Talking with PopCulture.com ahead of Monday's episode of the ABC dance competition, Hough revealed that while YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli "wasn't on the radar" for him pre-season, he's been pleasantly surprised by her dances with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Julianne Hough Reveals Neck Injury From Working With Tom Cruise in New Instagram Post

Julianne Hough just shared that she's still dealing with an injury stemming from a past project with Tom Cruise. On November 7, the former Dancing With the Stars pro opened up on Instagram about making her “body stronger” with the help of celebrity trainer Mark Harari. During the coronavirus pandemic, Julianne began working out with Mark, who happens to be her brother Derek Hough’s best friend. As Julianne explains in her caption, Mark helped her navigate the challenge of building her strength while she continued to cope with a decade-old injury.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough says he has COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- "Dancing With the Stars" judge Derek Hough says he tested positive for COVID-19. The36-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday on his Instagram, telling his followers in a video: "I have some news to share and I wanted you to hear it straight from me. Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I have just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID. I just found out."
