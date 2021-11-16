Attorneys For Ex-Cop Convicted In Brutal Beating Of Black Undercover Officer Blame St. Louis Police Culture
By Zack Linly
It was hard enough achieving some semblance of accountability for any of the officers accused of beating the hell out of St. Louis Detective Luther Hall, who had been working undercover during protests against police violence in St. Louis on Sept. 17, 2017. The initial trial for former officers...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge on Friday found a Kansas City police detective guilty of involuntary manslaughter for shooting and killing a Black man in his own backyard in 2019, according to multiple reports. Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action following the...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the verdict Friday against...
In July 2020, Sgt. Javier Esqueda of the Joliet Police Department reportedly shared with the media exposing how police officers treated Eric Lurry, a Black man who died in police custody. Now, he's facing charges and has been ousted by the Joliet Police Officer’s Association.
A former New Jersey police chief, who is already facing a more than two-year sentence for lying to the FBI, will stand trial once again on charges that he allegedly attacked a Black teenager when he was the top cop in a Burlington County city. The re-trial of Frank Nucera...
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lawyers for a former St. Louis police officer convicted of helping other officers beat a Black undercover detective plan to ask a judge to sentence him to 26 months in prison. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year sentence for Dustin Boone, who is scheduled to be sentenced...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An inmate has been charged for beating a correctional officer at the St. Louis County jail on Wednesday morning, according to county officials. The correctional officer, identified by family as Chrissy Nieto, 29, was in pod 4B in a security station monitoring inmates Wednesday around 10 a.m. St. Louis County officials said one inmate, Carnell Robinson, was on the phone and wouldn't comply with Nieto's orders. He then charged at Nieto, hitting her multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist.
A fired Baltimore County police officer who is on the run after allegedly kidnapping his two young daughters from a York County home and another person in Maryland repeatedly violated department rules in the years before he was terminated, records show. Police department records obtained by PennLive cite Robert Vicosa’s...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former police officer has been found guilty of violating the civil rights of a person under arrest in West Virginia by using excessive force. Everett Maynard, 44, was convicted by a federal jury in Charleston, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Thursday. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time.
CLAYTON — Police said they are seeking charges against an inmate who attacked a corrections officer on Wednesday morning at the St. Louis County jail. Cpl. Jenny Schwartz, a Clayton police spokeswoman, said a female corrections officer was taken to a hospital after a male inmate attacked her in a pod at the jail about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis police officer was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in federal prison for his role in the beating of an undercover colleague, Detective Luther Hall, during anti-police violence protests in 2017. Dustin Boone’s sentence is one-tenth the 10 years sought by...
Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
Prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday in the racially charged trial of three white men accused of murder in the southern US state of Georgia for shooting dead a Black man after chasing him in their pickup trucks.
Gregory McMichael, 65, a retired police officer; his son Travis, 35; and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, are facing murder and other charges for the February 2020 shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
A graphic video of the shooting of the unarmed Arbery went viral on social media and added fuel to last year's protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder in May of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.
The three defendants have said they suspected Arbery was a burglar who had been active in their neighborhood and invoked a since-repealed Georgia state law that allows ordinary citizens to make arrests.
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges after authorities said he sold fentanyl to an undercover police officer.Rahsaan Melvin, of Newburgh, was arraigned on Monday, Nov. 16, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.Melvin was charged with second-degree criminal sale of …
The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
