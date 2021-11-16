ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLADY GAGA EXPLAINS WHY SHE DIDN’T WANT TO MEET PATRIZIA REGGIANI: E! News reports on why Lady Gaga didn’t want to meet Patrizia Reggiani, the woman she portrays in her new film “The House of Gucci.” On Good Morning America Tuesday (November 16th), Gaga said, “I didn't want to...

Celebrity Gossip: Emilo Estevez, Stranger Things, Priyanka Chopra and More!

EMILIO ESTEVEZ EXITS THE MIGHT DUCKS OVER VACCINE: Emilio Estevez will not return to The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Estevez, 59, exited the Disney+ series over disagreements over the show’s vaccine requirements, which calls for vaccines for actors and crew members. STRANGER THINGS TEASER DROPS: Netflix dropped a Season 4...
Celebrity Gossip: Jake Gyllenhaal, Travis Barker, Jennifer Lawrence + More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S RUMORED CAT COMES TO HIS DEFENSE: Jake Gyllenhaal’s. Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, has spoken out about the backlash her alleged owner has faced since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). The cat wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 16th), “MEOUCH – y’all need to clam down and stop cyber bullying.” Although Gyllenhaal has never admitted to owning Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, he did admit to Yahoo in 2019 that he knew the feisty feline. https://www.instagram.com/p/CWV_MknJMO7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
Celebrity Gossip: Meadow Walker Taylor Lautner, Kim Kardashian and More!

MEADOW WALKER REVEALS SHE HAD A TUMOR REMOVED: Meadow Walker, 23, revealed she had a tumor removed a few years ago. She shared a shot of herself wearing a medical hair cover and fiducial markers, which are used for an MRI to create 3D scans on the brain, on her forehead. “2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful,” Meadow captioned the photo. Celeb pals, including Christy Turlington and Vin Diesel shared their love.
Celebrity Gossip: Ben Affleck, Miles Teller, Caitlyn Jenner and More!

BEN AFFLECK & J. LO GOING STRONG: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making their romance work, despite their hectic work schedules, according to People. The pair spent the weekend together in L.A., and Affleck, 49, brought Lopez, 52, to the airport for a flight to Vancouver on Sunday. The pair were photographed kissing passionately on the tarmac. An insider tells the mag: “Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules, but are finding time for each other whenever they can. Several times, Jennifer flew to Austin for only a few hours before she had to return to filming in Vancouver. It's difficult for them to be apart.”
Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Hailee Steinfeld + Mariah Carey!

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON ARE REPORTEDLY OFFICIAL: Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim Kardashian West, 41, are officially an item. Page Six is reporting that the two are a couple, despite their individual reps declining to comment on the relationship. Kardashian has yet to finalize her divorce from the father of her four children, Kanye West, despite filing in February.
Channel 3000

Britney’s battle was an enduring consequence of the cruelest celebrity gossip era. We should never let it happen again

It is human nature to gossip, to peer behind the gossamer curtain of secrecy separating the rich and famous from the common and curious. In the early 2000s, that age-old impulse reached a toxic nadir. There, in the corners of an internet that still felt novel and lawless, a new breed of bloggers redefined celebrity gossip and set in motion a ruthless media machine that chewed up and spat out any fresh-faced, high-heeled celebrity in its path.
Lady Gaga Once Auditioned For LensCrafters Commercial

During an interview for her new movie, The House of Gucci, Lady Gaga told The Hollywood Reporter about one audition that she didn’t get. While trying to get experience to become an actress, she once tried out for a Lens Crafters commercial. She didn’t get the part and says that she’s always been terrible at auditioning. She just “freezes up.”
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
Denver Channel

Swift releases new music video directed by 'Gossip Girl' star

Taylor Swift released a new music video, and she had a famous friend behind the camera directing it. Swift teased the video for "I Bet You Think About Me" on Twitter Sunday, which revealed that the video was directed by "Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively. According to CNN, the song...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
