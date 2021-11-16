Celebrity Gossip

BEN AFFLECK & J. LO GOING STRONG: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making their romance work, despite their hectic work schedules, according to People. The pair spent the weekend together in L.A., and Affleck, 49, brought Lopez, 52, to the airport for a flight to Vancouver on Sunday. The pair were photographed kissing passionately on the tarmac. An insider tells the mag: “Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules, but are finding time for each other whenever they can. Several times, Jennifer flew to Austin for only a few hours before she had to return to filming in Vancouver. It's difficult for them to be apart.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO