Dionne Warwick Tells Jake Gyllenhaal To Return Taylor Swift’s Scarf

Taylor Swift has dropped a slew of previously unreleased songs on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ including a track which seemingly hints at being inspired by Harry Styles. You can’t slip anything past Taylor Swift fans! Social media users have been quick to theorize that her new track, “The Very First Night” which appeared on Red (Taylor’s Version), may have been inspired by Harry Styles. The song, which was co-written by Taylor, Amund Bjørklund and Espen Lind, is the 29th song on her new album, and one of nine previously unheard tracks released “From the Vault.” Although most of the album, including her hit song “All Too Well,” were inspired by Jake Gyllenhaal, the lyrics for “The Very First Night” seemingly make multiple references to the former One Direction hitmaker.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO