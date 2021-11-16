ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dionne Warwick Tells Jake Gyllenhaal To Return Taylor Swift’s Scarf

By Entertainment News
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since Taylor Swift dropped the new video for her song “All Too Well,” people haven’t stopped talking about the scarf that Jake Gyllenhaal supposedly still has in his possession. This now includes...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Taylor Swift's 10-Minute 'All Too Well' Track Sparks Strong Response to Jake Gyllenhaal

The release of Taylor Swift's latest album, Red (Taylor's Version), has drawn particular interest because of the release of the 10-minute version of one of her most beloved songs, "All Too Well." This song, which was originally released in 2012, chronicled her relationship and break up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, and Swift even wrote and directed an accompanying short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien with the release of the new version.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Taylor Swift’s 10-Minute ‘All Too Well’ Is Here—And, Oof, the Jake Gyllenhaal Tweets

The 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s song “All Too Well” has been, for many years, folklore (pun intended). Fans knew of its existence, but it was mythical—buried away in some drawer alongside that scarf. But Swift’s rerecording (and rereleasing) her back catalog reignited interest in “All Too Well,” the 10-minute version. Would Swift finally give it to the world? And would the world be able to handle it?
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Dionne Warwick
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Very First Night’: Why Some Fans Think It’s About Harry Styles, Not Jake Gyllenhaal

Taylor Swift has dropped a slew of previously unreleased songs on ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ including a track which seemingly hints at being inspired by Harry Styles. You can’t slip anything past Taylor Swift fans! Social media users have been quick to theorize that her new track, “The Very First Night” which appeared on Red (Taylor’s Version), may have been inspired by Harry Styles. The song, which was co-written by Taylor, Amund Bjørklund and Espen Lind, is the 29th song on her new album, and one of nine previously unheard tracks released “From the Vault.” Although most of the album, including her hit song “All Too Well,” were inspired by Jake Gyllenhaal, the lyrics for “The Very First Night” seemingly make multiple references to the former One Direction hitmaker.
MUSIC
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Miles Teller Assures Fans That He Is In Fact Vaccinated

After Miles Teller appeared in Taylor Swift‘s new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” released on Monday (November 15th), speculation about his vaccination status resurfaced. In September, The Daily Mail reported that Teller was unvaccinated and had contracted COVID-19. Teller's rep responded at the time saying, “Your facts are incorrect.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scarf
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy