Miles Teller Assures Fans That He Is In Fact Vaccinated

Miles Teller is actually vaccinated, thank you very much. The actor tweeted as much on Monday night, saying: “I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while.” For good measure, the Fantastic Four star and good buddy of Aaron Rodgers added, “The only thing I’m anti is hate.” The clarification was seemingly in response to the resurrection of rumors regarding his alleged anti-vaxxer tendencies. After the actor appeared in Taylor Swift’s new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”, reports recirculated about his supposed refusal to get vaccinated, which allegedly prompted a Paramount+ TV series to shut down this summer. The pause reportedly cost the production company $6 million, a figure executives have disputed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO