Miles Teller Assures Fans That He Is In Fact Vaccinated

By Entertainment News
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Miles Teller appeared in Taylor Swift‘s new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” released on Monday (November 15th), speculation about his vaccination status resurfaced. In September,...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
ETOnline.com

Miles Teller Shares He's Vaccinated Against COVID-19 After Anti-Vax Rumors

Miles Teller is setting the record straight. On Monday night, the 34-year-old actor tweeted a rare personal comment about his vaccination status against COVID-19. "Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while," Teller wrote. "The only thing I’m anti is hate."
TheWrap

Miles Teller Claims He Is Not Anti-Vax But Only ‘Anti-Hate’

Miles Teller is setting the record straight about his vaccination status. The actor, who co-starred with Taylor Swift in the Blake Lively-directed video “I Bet You Think About Me,” turned to Twitter on Monday night to share an update after concerns over whether he was vaccinated resurfaced following the clip’s release.
Cosmopolitan

Miles Teller Breaks Silence on Vaccination Rumors Amid Taylor Swift Video Speculation

Miles Teller has clarified his vaccination status after mounting speculation in the wake of his appearance in Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. To catch you up real quick, Miles plays Taylor's ex who's getting married in the video, and there's been a ton of chatter about whether or not he was vaccinated during production. Mostly due to the fact that back in September, the Daily Mail reported that he refused to get the vaccine, and claimed that production on his series The Offer had to shut down after he tested positive.
East Bay Times

Why Taylor? Swift features alleged anti-vax Miles Teller in new video

With reports that Miles Teller allegedly disrupted the production of a new TV series this summer because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, questions are being raised about COVID-19 protocols on the set of Taylor Swift’s new video, “I Bet You Think About Me.”. The video dropped Monday, nearly...
Us Weekly

Miles Teller Slams Rumors That He’s Anti-Vax After Starring in Taylor Swift’s Video: ‘The Only Thing I’m Anti Is Hate’

Setting the record straight. Miles Teller made a statement about his COVID-19 vaccine status after previous social media speculation that he is anti-vax. “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while,” the Whiplash star, 34, tweeted on Tuesday, November 16. “The only thing I’m anti is hate.”
Parade

The Whiplash Star's Wife! Get to Know Miles Teller's Bride On- and Offscreen, Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller had yet another star turn—this time not in a blockbuster film, but in a blockbuster music video as the groom in Taylor Swift‘s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault).” Directed by Blake Lively, the video features Swift haunting Teller’s wedding and gifting her iconic red scarf to the bride—played by his real-life wife, Keleigh.
Daily Beast

Did Taylor Swift Not Hear About Miles Teller’s Anti-Vax Controversy?

Swifties around the world are enjoying something of a Holy Week. Taylor Swift’s version of Red just dropped, everyone’s dunking on Jake Gyllenhaal, and the videos are rolling out. Last week there was the “All Too Well” short film starring Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, and now there’s Blake Lively’s directorial debut—a music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” (“(Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) (Official Video).” Parentheses... So Hot Right Now.)
New Haven Register

Swifties, Stand Down: Miles Teller Says He's Vaccinated After Music Video Backlash

Miles Teller is calling for a rumor ceasefire after his appearance in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” resurfaced claims by the Daily Mail that his refusal to be vaccinated shut down production on his Paramount + series, The Offer. “Hey guys, I don’t usually...
TheDailyBeast

Miles Teller Admits: Yeah, I’ve Been Vaxxed ‘for a While’

Miles Teller is actually vaccinated, thank you very much. The actor tweeted as much on Monday night, saying: “I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while.” For good measure, the Fantastic Four star and good buddy of Aaron Rodgers added, “The only thing I’m anti is hate.” The clarification was seemingly in response to the resurrection of rumors regarding his alleged anti-vaxxer tendencies. After the actor appeared in Taylor Swift’s new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”, reports recirculated about his supposed refusal to get vaccinated, which allegedly prompted a Paramount+ TV series to shut down this summer. The pause reportedly cost the production company $6 million, a figure executives have disputed.
mediaite.com

Miles Teller Responds to Anti-Vax Rumors After Taylor Swift Fans Attack Him on Twitter

Miles Teller cleared up the rumors surrounding his vaccination status after Taylor Swift fans questioned his appearance in her new music video. Teller starred in Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” which many fans have speculated is about Jake Gyllenhaal, as essentially every song off the album is about Jake Gyllenhaal.
CinemaBlend

Miles Teller Addresses Vaccination Status After Being Confronted By Mad Fans Over Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s New Video

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Miles Teller is one of the many stars who has remained busy. The actor is currently in production on The Offer, a miniseries that centers on the making of the 1972 cinema staple The Godfather. Not only that, but he also just appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for her recently released single “I Bet You Think About Me,” which was directed by Blake Lively. However, Teller’s appearance came under scrutiny from fans, as they accused him of being an anti-vaxxer, partly due to his reported actions on the set of the upcoming streaming series. With this, the actor has now addressed his vaccination status.
