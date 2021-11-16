ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
judge

By courtesy photo Iowa Judicial Branch
 8 days ago

Judge resigns assistant chief position after disparaging remarks. District Judge...

easttexasradio.com

Judge Bans Governor’s Ban

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools violates the Americans with Disabilities Act, freeing local officials to create their own rules again. The ruling comes after a months-long legal dispute between parents, a disability rights organization, and Texas officials over whether the state violated the 1990 law, known as the ADA, by not allowing school districts to require masks. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel barred Attorney General Ken Paxton from enforcing Abbott’s order. The judge said the governor’s order impedes children with disabilities from benefiting from public schools’ programs, services, and activities to which they are entitled.
EDUCATION
Kim Reynolds
Houston Chronicle

Advocates, legal experts decry Gov. Greg Abbott diverting $4M in state prisons funding for election audits

Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed off on the transfer of $4 million from the state prison system to the secretary of state’s office to fund county election audits to "ensure election integrity," a move that some criminal justice advocates have since denounced. The new Election Audit Division will study the results of the November 2020 election in four Texas counties.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden wants to liberate people from caring for their family

President Joe Biden is really upset that you might be spending too much time with your mother or your children. It’s not entirely clear what Biden is talking about here. The “nearly 2 million” number resembles the 1.8 million-woman reduction in the labor force over the course of the pandemic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Laredo Morning Times

CBS host shuts down Senator Ted Cruz on air for voter fraud comments

CBS moderator for Face The Nation Margaret Brennan shot down Ted Cruz on air after the Texas senator discussed fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Despite there being no evidence of voter fraud, Cruz told Brennan during the November 22 broadcast that he believes there wouldn't be questions about the integrity of the election if officials would have had a credible electoral commission do an emergency audit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
The Independent

Biden administration files emergency court motion to reinstate vaccine mandate

The Biden administration filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to reinstate its mandate for businesses that employ more than 100 people to either require vaccines or test employees for Covid-19 on a weekly basis, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department filed the motion with the Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati after the court was designated to be the court that would hear any legal challenge to the mandate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released the rules for the mandate that was expected to take effect on 4 January earlier this month. The rule...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

On executive privilege, Mark Meadows has just about everything wrong

Peter Keisler served as assistant attorney general and acting attorney general during the George W. Bush administration. Stuart Gerson served as assistant attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration and acting attorney general during the Clinton administration. Alan Raul served as ​​associate counsel to President Ronald Reagan, representing the White House during the Iran-contra investigations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS

Comments / 0

