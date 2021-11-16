ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Miami Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing Her Walking Off Stage At Revolt Summit

 6 days ago

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Over the weekend, fans of the City Girls were stunned and confused when Yung Miami abruptly walked off the stage during her performance with JT at the Revolt Summit. Putting down the microphone on the DJ table and walking...

thesource.com

City Girls Address Walking Off During Revolt’s AT&T Summit

After just day one of Revolt Summit x AT&T many fans speculated that there could be a problem between the dynamic duo, The City Girls after Yung Miami walked off the stage before her groupmate JT, making fans believe that there was some tension during the performance. Fans immediately took...
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Page Six

Priyanka Chopra shuts down Nick Jonas split rumors with thirsty comment

Paradise remains free of trouble according to Priyanka Chopra. The 39-year-old actress washed away all fears of a split from husband Nick Jonas with a simple — but thirsty — comment on his latest workout video. “Damn! I just died in your arms…” the “Only Human” singer’s wife commented on...
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Says NeNe Leakes Would Do Anything To Stay Relevant And Famous

She’s baaaaack. You got baseboards!? If not, GET SOME. Sheree Whitfield has officially been included as a full-time cast member on season 14 of Real Housewives of Atlanta. This season promises the ultimate cast shake up as viewers say goodbye to Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Instead we will be graced with Sheree, Marlo Hampton, and some of Porsha’s leftovers Drew Sidora […] The post Sheree Whitfield Says NeNe Leakes Would Do Anything To Stay Relevant And Famous appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
International Business Times

Cardi B Flaunts Her Newest Purchase [Photos]

Being a homeowner is a dream for many and celebs are no different. Cardi B has always wanted to own a crib in New York City and the rapper is now living her dream. The 29-year-old rapper shared the happy news on Instagram with her fans. To celebrate her newest achievement, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her back to the camera and arms stretched out in the air pointing toward the elegant staircase.
MAJIC 102.1

Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody Showed Up” [VIDEO]

In a recent interview NeNe Leakes felt nothing but ‘Reality TV’ (not genuine) love from Cynthia Bailey as well as her so-called Real Housewives family when asked about the support she received after the heart breaking loss of her husband Greg Leakes after battling cancer for several years.  According to NeNe Leakes her ex-friend/Ex RHOA Cynthia Bailey […]
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
Billboard

Cardi B Shares Photo of Her Spacious New York Mansion

Have you ever sat down and thought, "Hmm, what is Cardi B buying lately?" Well, wonder no more because on Tuesday (Nov. 2) the rapper shared a picture of her empty New York mansion on Instagram along with details about how and why the big purchase happened. The 29-year-old rapper...
