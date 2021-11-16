ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden gains healthy 32-point lead over Bernie Sanders in new presidential poll

By Bailey Vogt The Washington Times
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden has been leading the polls even before he was an official candidate in the race, and a new survey released Monday found him even further ahead of the pack.

The former vice president received 46% of the vote, leaps and bounds ahead of second-place Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 14%, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll.

“Biden has seen a little bit of a bump from his announcement, anywhere from 12 to 15 percentage points in most polls that I’ve seen. I think his standing is strong at this point but again, you have to keep in mind that he is by far the best known in the race,” Mallory Newall, the director of research at Ipsos Public Affairs, said Monday on “What America’s Thinking.”

Mr. Sanders was followed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 7% and Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 6%. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey followed with 3% each.

Mr. Biden, who has been leading in polls for months now, has solid name recognition from his eight years serving under former President Barack Obama and remains popular among Democratic circles.

The poll did not provide an option for people to say if they were unsure of who they would vote for or say if they wouldn’t vote in the election.

The survey was conducted from May 3-4 among 1,002 registered voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

