The phone rings. I answer. The person on the other side says: “I’d like some information about building a custom home and where to begin, can you help me?” My answer is always in the affirmative. Then I ask, “Do you already have a lot?” This is where it begins. The homesite, the lot, the dirt, it can make or break your vision of your dream home.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO