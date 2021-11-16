ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton Albert “Butch” Quinn, 81

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Albert “Butch” Quinn, 81, of Santa Maria, CA died in his home on October 10, 2021 with family by his side. Clay was born February 22, 1940 in Ainsworth, NE to Leslie and Zeta (Jackman) Quinn. He grew up in Brown County and graduated from Ainsworth High School,...

villages-news.com

Albert Gordon Page

Albert Gordon Page, 78, of The Villages, FL passed from this life Friday, November 12, 2021, at AdventHealth, Daytona Beach, FL after a period of declining health with loving family by his side. Born in Danvers, MA, Albert was the oldest son of the late Charles Warren Page and Emma...
THE VILLAGES, FL
leadertimes.com

William Thomas Quinn

William Thomas Quinn, 31, of Armstrong County passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. He was born Nov. 23, 1989, and the son of William (Darcy) Quinn, Jr., and the late, Cody Jo (Mego) Quinn. Will attended Kiski Area High School and was employed with Shurina Brothers LLC Landscape...
thecantoncitizen.com

Quinn, Joseph L.

Joseph L. Quinn, 80, formerly of Sherman Street in Canton, fell asleep in death on April 9, 2021, from natural causes after a short stay at Boston Medical Center. Born in Boston to the late Joseph L. Quinn Sr. and Bertha (LaVine) Quinn, he was raised in Canton where he attended St. John the Evangelist School for eight years before moving on to Canton High School, graduating with the Class of 1959. Joe was a natural athlete, playing hockey for the Canton Bulldogs from 1957-1959. One of his favorite activities was skiing with his best friend Joe Carrara. They enjoyed skiing the mountains of New England, especially North Conway where they and other friends shared many good times. Their favorite was spring skiing at Tuckermanns Ravine.
CANTON, MA
kibskbov.com

Service For Quinn Murphy

The family of one of the three teenagers that lost their lives in the tragic October 29 accident out in a canal, will hold services for their loved one. A service for Quinn Murphy, 15, will be held Friday, November 12, at 1:00 p.m., at the Neighborhood Church, 315 E. South St. in Bishop. Burial will immediately follow at the East Line Street Cemetery. A Pot Luck reception will follow at the Home EC building at the Tri-County Fairgrounds.
BISHOP, CA
CBS Minnesota

Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swenson, 20, At St. Paul’s Raspberry Island

ST. PAUL, MINN. (WCCO) — A 31-year-0ld St. Paul man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of 20-year-old Blake Swenson in August, at St. Paul’s Raspberry Island. The shooting happened early Aug. 29 at the area under the Wabasha Street Bridge. Swenson was there with his girlfriend and their friend Evan Meide. “Never felt like I was gonna be in danger because it was usually with a pretty big group, and three people I thought would be enough,” he told WCCO in August. As they were waiting for more friends to arrive at Raspberry Island at 3 a.m., Meide decided to...
The Independent

Funeral home sued for $88m for burying wrong body in mother’s plot

A New York funeral home has been sued for $88m after a family was told they placed the wrong person in their mother’s plot.The family of 87-year-old Sadie Williams said they had warned the Joseph A Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home on Long Island of a mix-up before the burial, but were assured that the body they were shown was their mother.“I said, ‘Those aren’t my mother’s nails. Her burn mark is not on her arm,’” Salimah Lee told CBS New York.“I said, ‘Mum has a mole.’ I just kept picking out different things. He stood at the top of the...
Black Enterprise

Questions Emerge About Richard Williams’ Son, Who Holds His Power Of Attorney

Richard Williams has been notably absent from the press and promotional tour surrounding his Will Smith-fronted biopic, despite Venus and Serena Williams’ support of King Richard. The elder Williams has generally been less visible since suffering a stroke in 2016, but appears more frail in recent pictures posted by his...
ARTnews

Dave Hickey, Art Critic Whose Influence Loomed Large, Dies at 82

Dave Hickey, an art critic whose polarizing writings obtained a cult following, has died. Daniel Oppenheimer, who published a biography of Hickey this year called Far from Respectable: Dave Hickey and His Art, reported in Texas Monthly that Hickey died at 82 on November 12. Although Hickey had been writing cultural criticism for decades, it was only in the 1990s that he accrued a large fan base. His criticism blends high and low, often putting well-known works of art alongside musings on basketball and fast food, and often refuses to cater to the sensibilities of the art-world intelligentsia it may have...
tsnews.com

Larry ‘Butch’ Wohlschlegel

Larry Stanley “Butch” Wohlschlegel, youngest child of Joseph and Lucy (Davis) Wohlschlegel, was born on Aug. 22, 1943. Butch was the only child not born on the farmstead. He was raised on the family farm northeast of Harper. After graduating Harper High School in 1961, he moved to Washington State to take a job as a welder with Boeing, for whom he worked his entire life, moving back to Harper County and working at the Wichita Boeing facility.Up the road from the farmstead where he grew up, Butc...
