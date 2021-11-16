Clayton Albert “Butch” Quinn, 81

Joseph L. Quinn, 80, formerly of Sherman Street in Canton, fell asleep in death on April 9, 2021, from natural causes after a short stay at Boston Medical Center. Born in Boston to the late Joseph L. Quinn Sr. and Bertha (LaVine) Quinn, he was raised in Canton where he attended St. John the Evangelist School for eight years before moving on to Canton High School, graduating with the Class of 1959. Joe was a natural athlete, playing hockey for the Canton Bulldogs from 1957-1959. One of his favorite activities was skiing with his best friend Joe Carrara. They enjoyed skiing the mountains of New England, especially North Conway where they and other friends shared many good times. Their favorite was spring skiing at Tuckermanns Ravine.

CANTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO