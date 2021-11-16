Mark Joseph Mulligan, 56

Surrounded by his family, Joseph Yezbick, Jr., age 98, passed away peacefully November 6, 2021, at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. Joe was a friend to everyone he met, but most importantly he was a family man. Born on June 10, 1923 in Detroit, he was the fourth of eight children born to Joe and Anna Yezbick. In 1947, Joe wed Maxine Tessier and together they raised three children, Yvonne, Paul, and Todd. Joe is predeceased by his great love, Maxine, and his two sons, Paul and Todd. Joe is survived by two siblings, Lucile McDowell and Jim (Susan) Yezbick, his daughter, Yvonne (Earl) Gautsche, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends. Since Maxine’s passing in 2010, Yvonne has steadfastly cared for her dad with the support of Joe’s three granddaughters, Shari Schwarz, Brandi Booze, and Angela Gabor.

LAKE ORION, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO