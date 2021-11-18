ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Images: Filming of Showtime’s ‘Three Women’ at Schenectady’s St. Stephen’s Episcopal (11 photos)

By Erica Miller
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdNed_0d0Is69800
PHOTOGRAPHER: Steven Cook Actress Betty Gilpin's character Lina outside the church. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

SCHENECTADY – Showtime’s “Three Women” is filming scenes in Schenectady this week.

Photos from filming outside Schenectady’s St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, renamed for the show St. Jude the Apostle.

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Photos from our Erica Miller

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y32fk_0d0Is69800
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BdHxR_0d0Is69800
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMamG_0d0Is69800
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYoHE_0d0Is69800
Actress Betty Gilpin. ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06353G_0d0Is69800
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fcgj1_0d0Is69800
Actress Betty Gilpin’s character Lina outside the church (left). ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pEyo_0d0Is69800
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2fB2_0d0Is69800
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ha7uv_0d0Is69800
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2usI_0d0Is69800
ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

