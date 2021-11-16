ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Upgrade Helps Create More Efficient Network

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is getting a makeover. It's the first upgrade in four years...

XYO Token Is Worth the Investment, Price Prediction Looks Promising

The XYO token is the native and utility token that facilitates transactions on the XYO ecosystem. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, the XYO ecosystem, now called XY labs, Inc., is the hub for geotokens and location data. The price of the XYO token is partial to the sentiments of the market along with the underlying utility.
Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
Card Trading Platform Alt Raises $75 Million With Plans to Expand into NFTs

Alternative asset, sports cards-focused platform Alt recently raised $75 million in a Series B round. Alt's platform lets users research, trade, and securely store sports cards and other high-value assets. Right now, the company has more than $70 million worth of cards in its vault. The company is also hoping to get into other assets, including NFTs. Alt CEO Leore Avidar joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
In the World of Crypto, Cardano Could Be a Real Winner

Indeed, when investors see cryptocurrencies trading at a few dollars or less, it is difficult to imagine it can reach the heights of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency. That’s a rather impressive growth trajectory that’s hard to duplicate. Considering Bitcoin started off at a few cents and is now standing at nearly $60,000 a coin, no one can deny the possibility of other tokens following suit in the long run.
Top Ethereum Whales Accumulating Axie Infinity, Shiba Inu and 7 Additional Altcoins: Report

Whale-watching bot WhaleStats is revealing which altcoins are popular purchases among Ethereum’s (ETH) top 1,000 holders. According to the whale-surveilling bot, deep-pocketed Ethereum holders bought an average of $296,737 worth of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) in the last 24 hours to top the list. It is followed by smart contract platform Ethereum and top stablecoin Tether (USDT) with average purchase amounts of $288,215 and $231,936, respectively.
New Record For Bitcoin Lightning Network As Adoption Grows

Bitcoin lightning network has now hit a record high. With the recent bull rally and adoption taking place in the year, the need for the lightning network has grown. This has led to massive growth for the network. Liquidity in the lightning network has hit multiple all-time highs this year and this is just another addition to that list.
How to Create More Efficient Deep Learning Models

In this article, I am going to present and discuss several important approaches and techniques that can help improve the efficiency of a deep learning model on different levels. These types of optimizations are becoming even more important now as the new improvements in deep learning models also bring an increase in the number of parameters, resources requirements to train, latency, storage requirements, etc.
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Bitcoin (BTC) Taproot Upgrade Will Lead to Lower Fees, Improved LN Efficiency, Smart Contract Functionality: Report

On November 14th, 2021, block height 709,632, Bitcoin’s (BTC) Taproot upgrade was activated. This critical update brings with it several important enhancements to the overall flexibility, security, and efficiency of BTC transfers. And as Bitcoin’s first protocol upgrade in more than 4 years, it’s a very significant milestone in the development of the permissionless network.
Bitcoin Has Biggest Upgrade in Four Years

Ridgewood NJ, Bitcoin’s Taproot update has gone live with near-universal support. The update will bring greater transaction privacy through Schorr signatures, which will make simple transactions indistinguishable from multi-signature transactions. Taproot allows for cheaper and smaller smart contracts and the update presents a lot of potential for developers. While the Bitcoin community had agreed on the changes back in June, the update was delayed due to testing to reduce the likelihood of something going wrong.
Bitcoin Just Applied a Significant Security Upgrade

This weekend, Bitcoin got a lot more secure. As reported at The Block, the upgrade — known as Taproot — went live on Sunday when the Bitcoin blockchain reached a certain milestone. “Taproot introduces Schnorr signatures that can make more complex transactions on Bitcoin — such as those from multi-signature wallets — look like just any other transaction,” explained The Block’s Wolfie Zhao.
Bitcoin's Taproot Upgrade Enables Smart Contracts, More Private Transactions

The long-awaited Taproot upgrade to Bitcoin was finally activated on November 14, to make transactions more private and bring smart contracts to the blockchain. Taproot was initially proposed in January 2018. It finally received approval from enough Bitcoin miners to enter the Speedy Trial phase—which gives developers five months to support the upgrade—on June 13. Now it's officially been activated.
Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade Activated by Bitcoin Core

The Taproot soft-fork has been activated by Bitcoin Core, and block 709632 currently sits at 2493 transactions. The Bitcoin protocol Taproot upgrade has been activated by Bitcoin Core. The soft fork activated at block 709632. A soft fork only requires majority consensus to effect. In a hard fork, the entire network must agree, which invalidates previous blocks.
Bitcoin Taproot upgrade improves the network as BTC price impact may be limited

Bitcoin is set to undergo a major network upgrade, Taproot, in nearly two days, i.e., on Nov. 14 or 255 blocks later, as per data from Taproot.watch. This is the first significant upgrade since the Segregated Witness (SegWit), which eventually culminated in the development and launch of the Lightning Network in 2018. The original Taproot proposal was made by Bitcoin core contributor and former Blockstream chief training officer Gregory Maxwell on Jan 23, 2018.
Bitcoin Efficient: Introduction to the Concept

Bitcoin Efficient aims to be much more energy efficient, decentralized, and take adaptability to a whole new level. It will be based off of "Proof of Computation" over just Hashcash. The project aims to allow everybody on board without disenfranchising ASIC miners. It is just a concept, but perhaps can lead to a community-driven and open source project that tackles Bitcoin's Energy Efficiency problem. The more players and competitiveness, the more open solutions that are out there, I am working on some similar things.
Bitcoin Suisse partners with Worldline for lighting network payments

Switzerland-based financial company Bitcoin Suisse has enabled its customers to process payments through the Bitcoin Lightning network. The Bitcoin Lightning Network is a second-layer solution on the Bitcoin blockchain that uses smart contracts. As a result, users avoid high fees and can process transactions in milliseconds. According to a Bitcoin Suisse Pay representative, this introduction could play a decisive role in the scaling of crypto applications and promote their transition to a mainstream application.
A Neural Network Is Developing Between Bitcoin Lightning Network Nodes

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1109: "A neural network is developing between Lightning Nodes." Sign up for the newsletter here. Above is a visualization of the current Lightning Network topography made up of ~16,000 Lightning Nodes with ~140,000 payment channels opened between them. I don't know if I'm simply being duped by some visualization magic, but I can't help but think that we are all witnessing the emergence of something massive. Something that will have a profound effect on humanity that we can't quite comprehend yet. The topography that is emerging on the Lightning Network seems to be mimicking many things we find in nature as long time Bitcoin Core maintainer Wladimir van der Laan points out below.
Daily Crunch: Congolese volcano refugees create mobile bitcoin payments network

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for November 10, 2021! I spent the bulk of today on a train being whisked up the Eastern Seaboard back home, which meant that I was reading novels instead of tech news. And that means I am also catching up today. Thank gosh TechCrunch wrote a zillion stories for us both. We have work to do! — Alex.
