Tabitha Peterson’s team rolled through double round-robin play at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials and did not slow down in the best of three finals. Team Peterson defeated Cory Christensen’s team 11-4 in Saturday’s women’s final to sweep the series and clinch a berth in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The win was Team Peterson’s 10th in a row at the trials, with the team only dropping one of its 12 matches at Baxter Arena.

