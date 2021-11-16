Keto Diet vs. Plant-Based Diets

Anyone trying to lose weight is probably familiar with the expansive options currently available on the market. It seems like everywhere you look, there’s a new program, cleanse, detox, or fad, promising to lose weight effortlessly. Despite the hundreds of different options, the stubborn pounds seem to be stuck where they are, regardless of how much you try to get rid of them. Unfortunately, most dieting plans believe that everyone can follow the same program, achieve the same results, and lose weight the same way. The reality is that’s not the case. A generic plan simply can’t account for every component of a person’s life.
Comments / 0