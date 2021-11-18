Rams, Rangers bring star power to District 6 2A title game

Richland’s Griffin LaRue returns the opening kickoff during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Bedford, in Bedford,PA., Friday, Sept.17, 2021. By John Rucosky jrucosky@tribdem.com

Some of this football season’s biggest playmakers will be on the field at Mansion Park on Friday night.

The District 6 Class 2A championship game almost certainly will include significant contributions by the likes of Forest Hills’ Damon Crawley or Richland’s Kellan Stahl and Griffin LaRue.

But veteran Rams coach Brandon Bailey knows title games such as this 7 p.m. contest often are decided by a player who normally might not be in the spotlight as much as the area’s leading rusher, passer or receiver.

“So often, what happens in games like these – big games, marquee games – it’s what X-factor guy is going to come through?” said Bailey, whose Rams are the three-time defending district champion.

“Will it be Sam Penna? Will it be Demont Johnson? Will it be Colton Danel? Will it be Nick Caddy?

“Someone is going to have a big game,” Bailey said. “Hopefully they will be wearing red and blue.”

Third-seeded Richland (10-2) has outscored second-seeded Bellwood-Antis (54-14) and sixth-seeded Southern Huntingdon (50-16) by a combined 104-30 in two District 6 playoff games. The Rams have an 11-3 postseason mark since 2018.

Eighth-seeded Forest Hills (7-5) is back in the playoffs for the first time since finishing as District 6 Class 3A runner-up in 2018. The Rangers knocked off top-seeded Cambria Heights (29-0) and fourth-seeded Bald Eagle Area (49-20).

A traditional area and statewide power, the Rangers have won 10 district titles and finished as runner-up seven times.

“It’s very special for our program to get back here,” Forest Hills’ third-year head coach Justin Myers said. “With the team we’ve had and the challenges we had – being 2-5 and finishing up 5-5 to get into the playoffs – getting to the title game means a lot. We feel like it’s where we should be and that’s the goal every year.”

Forest Hills has won five consecutive games since opening 2-5. Three of those losses came by a combined nine points.

“We scrimmaged them at the beginning of the year, and I felt after the scrimmage they were a very talented football team,” Bailey said.

“It took them a while to jell. But they’ve won five straight.”

Forest Hills is led by senior back Damon Crawley, who tops the state, according to MaxPreps, with 2,532 rushing yards on 224 carries. His 35 touchdowns and 224 points also are atop the Pennsylvania statistics.

“Not many kids have rushed for 2,500 yards in our area. He does it all,” Bailey said. “He’s big. He’s fast. He has great vision. His team has created holes for him. It’s going to be a challenge to stop him.”

Crawley has rushed for more than 100 yards in all 12 games this season. He has six games with 200-plus rushing yards and had 320 yards and five TDs in a win over Chestnut Ridge.

His 3,551 career rushing yards are a Forest Hills’ record.

“When you can go through a whole football season averaging 11 yards a carry, putting up 2,500 rushing yards, it’s impressive, especially when teams are keying on him,” Myers said. “He’s broken the single-season rushing record for yardage and career yardage.

“We’ve had some pretty good running backs here at Forest Hills. He’s done it in 12 games.”

Richland has its own record-breakers.

Senior quarterback Kellan Stahl completed 23 of 27 passes for 471 yards and five TDs in last week’s win at Bellwood-Antis. Those numbers put Stahl atop the Richland career passing yards list with 6,926 yards, 94 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Marco Pecora (2004-07) held the previous mark of 6,772 yards.

This season, Stahl has completed 139 of 237 passes for 2,425 yards, 33 TDs and four interceptions.

“Stahl is a special quarterback,” said Myers, who quarterbacked Forest Hills to a state runner-up finish in 1994.

”He’s been in their system for four years. He’s developed into one of the best quarterbacks in Pennsylvania.

“He’s smooth with his delivery, makes good reads and is patient with their routes. Our job is to make him as uncomfortable as possible with our pass defense.”

LaRue, a Rams senior, has 50 catches for 832 yards and 11 touchdowns. On defense, LaRue is tied for the area lead with six interceptions and holds Richland’s career interception mark with 14.

“LaRue presents a special challenge,” Myers said. “He’s fast, he’s tall, he’s big. When he catches the ball, he can break it at any given time. It’s going to be a challenge to hold him down below his average to give us a chance to win the game.

“They have other weapons around with (Sam) Penna and (Grayden) Lewis that we have to be aware of all night long.”

Of course, the playmakers rely on the big guys up front. Each team has sturdy linemen who have progressed through 12 weeks.

“Both offensive and defensive lines have done good things throughout the year,” Bailey said. “I think that’s going to be key to the game. If (Crawley) doesn’t have room to run, it’s going to be a problem for them.

“If we don’t have room to run or time for Kellan to get the ball to the receivers, it’s going to be a problem for us.”

The all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup will be the first meeting of the teams this season. They most recently played in 2019, when the Rams won 54-12.

“To be in a championship game and have this many stars playing in the game is pretty exciting,” Myers said. “You hope for success for each one of the players in the game. You hope it’s a great game.”