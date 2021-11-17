KX Conversation: Lydia Burr, director of Clinical Services at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Jenny Koltnow, Executive Director of The Campbell Clinic Foundation, who highlights how the nonprofit has trained the physicians and funded the research that has helped people in our community – and around the world – keep moving toward their best lives. During the interview, Jenny shares some of the history for the organization that was established in 1946, and discusses their efforts around surgeon education, orthopedic research, and community outreach, which includes the Center of Excellence for Cerebral Palsy Care & Research at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, their Campbell Residency International Elective, Outreach Clinics and more. She also highlights how the community can get involved through events, annual giving and more.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO