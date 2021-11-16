Nets vs. Warriors: 10 prop bets for Tuesday's game

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (11/16/21) Two of the best teams face off in a matchup between top dogs in the Eastern and Western conferences. The Golden State Warriors (11-2) will take a cross-country flight to Brooklyn to take on a blazing Nets (10-4) team. Despite a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn has gotten red hot as of late, winning eight of its past nine games and playing surprisingly stifling defense. The Nets have figured everything out on both ends of the floor despite still not having Kyrie Irving available and have become the version of themselves that everyone was expecting at the beginning of the season. Meanwhile, Golden State has exceeded the expectations of even the most optimistic Warriors fans. The Warriors are 11-2 and are not that far from being 13-0, despite not having Klay Thompson or James Wiseman back from injury. Wiseman will be back in the lineup relatively soon, while it will still be a bit longer before Thompson comes back. Still, it is hard to imagine any team knocking off the Warriors when they have two key players return to the starting lineup.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO