2-Year-Old Boy’s Parents Arrested After Child Shoots Himself Inside Point Breeze Home, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy’s parents have been arrested after the child shot himself once in the abdomen in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze section Wednesday night, police say. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Cleveland Street inside a home around 9:45 p.m.

The young boy is in stable condition, according to officials. He was transported to Children’s Hospital by a private vehicle.

The boy’s father and mother, 34-year-old Saul Rosario and 31-year-old Alexandra Aponte, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other related offenses. Police say the 2-year-old was unsupervised at the time of the shooting.

Police Commissioner released a statement Thursday morning on the incident:

“Yet another one of our precious children has suffered a critical injury as a result of gunfire,” Outlaw said. “While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes.”

