The Beach Boys ‘Feel Flows’ Snags Mojo’s ‘Reissue Of The Year’

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beach Boys' latest box set, Feel Flows: The Sunflower & Surf’s Up Sessions 1969-1971, has been named the prestigious 2021 “Reissue Of The Year” by England's Mojo magazine. Coming in at Number Two was Can's Live In Stuttgart 1975, with Neil Young's Archives Vol. II (1972-1976) rounding out the Top...

