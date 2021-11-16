The Beach Boys ‘Feel Flows’ Snags Mojo’s ‘Reissue Of The Year’

A year or two ago, a friend and former colleague of mine, Jason Fine, began posting a casual Instagram pic now and again of himself with the legendary Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys. This, in itself, wasn’t really surprising—Fine was the managing editor of Rolling Stone, where he had worked for decades, and he’d interviewed Wilson a bunch of times. But these pictures were different—the two weren’t sitting down for a formal interview, and they weren’t “Hey, look who I’m with!” fan grabs, but rather snapshots from the road, of the pair cruising around Los Angeles, stopping off at diners…you know: They were friends. The entire concept seemed otherworldly to me—instead of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, this was Legend Who Wrote Pet Sounds in Cars With My Friend.

