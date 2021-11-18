Second-half surge leads 14th-ranked West Liberty over Pitt-Johnstown men

Pitt-Johnstown’s Fred Mulbah (right) attempts a layup as West Liberty’s Christian Montague defends during the first half of their game at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Tami Knopsnyder For The Tribune-Democrat

Pitt-Johnstown men’s basketball coach Bob Rukavina viewed Wednesday night’s game against nationally-ranked West Liberty University as a potential measuring stick for his all-underclassmen roster.

But the 33rd-year head coach didn’t expect to be playing most of an early meeting of undefeated squads without his pair of 6-foot-7 junior standouts John Paul Kromka and Caiden Landis.

With their big men sitting due to foul trouble, the Mountain Cats gradually lost ground to a seasoned, NCAA Division II 14th-ranked Hilltoppers team. West Liberty pulled away to a 95-83 victory in front of 1,139 fans at the Sports Center.

“They usually press 40 minutes,” Rukavina said. “When they pulled off the press because we were handling the press and went half-court, our thing is our half-court offense is good and we run a lot of sets, but we’re playing five guards when our two big guys are on the bench.”

Kromka was limited to one field goal and 10 points in 24 minutes, 4 seconds on the court. He did collect 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. Landis had five points and one board in 17:51.

“Kromka is the two-time (PSAC West Division) defensive player of the year and he fouls out,” Rukavina said. “We’re playing without our best rebounder, our leading scorer. We battled. We hung in there.”

Pitt-Johnstown led by as many as five points twice in the opening half and only trailed 48-46 at halftime. But the Hilltoppers outscored the Mountain Cats 47-37 in the final 20 minutes.

“West Liberty is good,” Rukavina said. “They pass the ball well. They play five guards. They’re a hard matchup because they all can go off the dribble and they all can shoot.”

West Liberty (3-0) was led by Pat Robinson’s 21 points and Malik McKinney’s 19 points. Bryce Butler had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Viktor Kovacevic of Belgrade, Serbia, added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Marlon Moore had 12 points and 11 boards.

“Their program for the last 15 years, they’re one of the top teams in our region,” Rukavina said. “They’ve been in these situations. Big crowd. That’s probably the biggest crowd we’ve had in a long time. Those guys are used to being in tough games and that’s something we’re not yet experienced in. This is a good game for us, a gauge.”

Freshman Ryan Smith scored 26 points and had five rebounds off the bench for the Mountain Cats (2-1).

“We were going to redshirt him,” Rukavina said of the 6-3 player from Harrisburg’s Central Dauphin High School. “We had three injuries in the preseason. We went to St. Francis (University) with basically six guys. He gets 15 against St. Francis in his first college scrimmage. The Bloomsburg scrimmage, he gets 16. Saturday night, he gets 15.

“He’s a good player. He battles.”

Junior Joe Batt had 15 points, and redshirt junior Drew Magestro had 13 for UPJ. Junior point guard Fred Mulbah had a strong showing with 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and only one turnover.

“Fred has really played well,” Rukavina said. “I think he’s the best point guard in the league. He led the league in assists last year as a sophomore.”