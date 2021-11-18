West Virginia State holds off Pitt-Johnstown women

Pitt-Johnstown

The Pitt-Johnstown women’s basketball team overcame early struggles to pull within one point of West Virginia State at the end of the third quarter on Wednesday at the Sports Center.

West Virginia State regained control by making its first three field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter. The Mountain Cats trimmed the deficit down to four with 17 seconds left, but could not pull off the comeback as West Virginia State improved to 3-0 with a 61-55 victory.

“I told our players in the locker room that I don’t think that we lost the game,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Mike Drahos said.

“I just don’t think that we went out and took it. I think we had our opportunities. Taking nothing away from West Virginia State, I think they did a fantastic job tonight. I think we had chances to make plays. If a couple shots fall or maybe even a couple drives or layups don’t roll around the rim and come out, I think it might be a different game.”

Redshirt sophomore forward Ashley Norling led the Mountain Cats (1-2) with 16 points and nine rebounds in the team’s home opener. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper collected 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Cassidy Crawford and Olivia Fasick each finished with 10 points.

A 7-0 spurt allowed West Virginia State to take a 34-25 lead into halftime. Pitt-Johnstown was more efficient from the field in the third quarter to cut into West Virginia State’s advantage. A technical foul called on West Virginia State guard Destiny Fields ignited a 5-0 Pitt-Johnstown surge.

Norling’s layup with 4:13 left trimmed the deficit down to two. A 3-pointer from Fasick brought the Mountain Cats within one with 2:09 remaining in the third. Pitt-Johnstown almost took its first lead of the game on Peyton Alazaus’ floater, but her shot bounced off the rim and out. West Virginia State clung to a 43-42 lead after the third frame.

“We came out of halftime and executed the game plan,” Drahos said of his team’s 17-9 advantage in the third quarter. “We weren’t necessarily trying to slow it down, but we kept telling them to pass up the good shot for the great shot. It was a team effort all around where we had multiple people coming in and contributing. I thought we did a great job on the boards, outrebounded them. I think we had 20 offensive boards. I just wish we could have flip-flopped a couple baskets there that didn’t go.”

Charity Shears, averaging 19.5 points in her first two games, buried a 3-pointer to begin the fourth quarter.

Emyah Fortenberry’s bucket increased the lead to 57-48 with 2:55 remaining. However, the Mountain Cats never backed down. A Crawford layup and Norling’s three-point play brought the home squad within 59-55 with 17 ticks left.

Hannah Shriver buried both free throws to ice the game with 10 seconds remaining.

Shriver led a balanced West Virginia State attack with 10 points. Shelby Harmeyer, Zakorrah Russell and Shears all provided eight points as the Yellow Jackets subbed five in and five out on most occasions. Ten West Virginia players scored.

Pitt-Johnstown ended with 43-32 rebounding advantage. The Mountain Cats turned the ball over 28 times compared to West Virginia State’s 24. The Yellow Jackets’ bench outscored Pitt-Johnstown’s 31-4.

West Virginia State’s full-court pressure caused problems for Pitt-Johnstown. The Mountain Cats went 1-for-13 from the field to begin the game and trailed 18-9 after the first frame.

“We came out a little bit shell-shocked,” Drahos said. “We’ve got such a young team. We’ve got literally five sophomores and the rest are freshmen or redshirt freshmen. We’ve got three kids that have played college basketball for me for one year. Everybody else is brand new. It’s hard to represent that in practice.

“We can talk about it and watch film, but until you actually experience the pressure of getting trapped every single time you touch the ball, it’s hard to simulate. We were going a little bit too fast. I thought we did a good job of letting the game slow down a little bit in our head and taking care of the basketball a little bit better after that first six or seven minutes of the game.”

A 7-0 Pitt-Johnstown surge in the second quarter brought the deficit down to two. West Virginia State ended the half with a 7-0 run of its own, highlighted by Russell’s three-point play with 1:06 remaining.

