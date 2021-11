Developed for female faculty and staff, this virtual class focuses on art and wellness. It provides a casual setting where female employees can drop in and step away from work during lunchtime to explore and reflect on topics related to women, careers, and work-life balance in a supportive and uplifting environment. Participants will have an opportunity to explore a variety of art materials with some guidance from a creative arts therapist. No art-making experience is necessary, just a willingness to notice how good it feels to step away from work for a bit!

