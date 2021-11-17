ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumbee tribal chairman, U.S. Senators testify for the passage of Lumbee Recognition Act

By Jessica Horne Staff writer
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. senators and Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin testified Wednesday for the passage of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Recognition Act during a legislative hearing of the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Indian Affairs.

“To say the tribe has been here before would be an understatement,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

The committee has held hearings on the Lumbee status since 1912, he said.

The tribe has sought full federal recognition for more than 130 years.

“Over the last 33 years, 29 Lumbee recognition bills have been introduced into Congress,” Burr said.

“Today is the 15th congressional hearing on Lumbee recognition since 1988 and the seventh in this committee. Over that time congressional committees have approved Lumbee recognition bills 13 times including seven by this committee. The House has passed Lumbee recognition bills six times including two overwhelming votes in the last 12 months,” Burr said.

Tribal Chairman Godwin presented to the committee virtually. He told committee members Wednesday that he has presented to four different committees in efforts to gain federal recognition of the tribe.

“It’s time for the federal government to acknowledge who we are,” Godwin said.

Godwin asked for permission to place letters of endorsement from local communities and some federally recognized tribes into the record, which was granted by committee Chairman Brian Schatz.

The tribe was recognized by the state in 1885. Godwin’s great grandfathers were among 44 men who petitioned congress for full federal recognition in 1888, he said.

Congress caused more harm in 1956 with the passage of the Lumbee act which both “recognized and terminated” Lumbees, Godwin said. The chairman said most tribes terminated in that time have since been recognized.

Godwin said the tribe continues to be treated by the federal government as “Indians who just somehow don’t count” as a result of the act.

During the recognition of the tribe by congress in the 1950s, congress “refused to allow the tribe access to federally funded services and benefits,” said U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC-01).

“We are so long overdue in delivering justice to the tribe,” Butterfield said.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said for the first three years as a senator he did not sign onto the bill because he did not want to make promises he couldn’t keep.

His mind changed when recognition was supported by former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. House legislators and others.

“This administration understands the importance of federal acknowledgement and we support the bill to codify the government to government relationship between the United States and the Lumbee people,” said Todd Newland, assistant secretary of Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of the Interior.

If the bill is signed into law, tribal members in Robeson, Cumberland, Hoke and Scotland counties will receive benefits of the recognition bill and federal services, according to Congress.gov. Land may also be taken into trust for the tribe.

The hearing record will remain open for two weeks, according to committee Chairman Schatz.

If the committee releases the bill, it will be debated and considered for a vote by the Senate. After that, House and Senate members will convene as part of a committee to solve differences between both drafts of the bills and draft one final bill. Then both the U.S. House and Senate must approve changes made before the bill is printed and placed on the president’s desk. The president then has 10 days to sign or veto the bill, according to house.gov .

The act passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 1 in a 357 to 59 vote and was sent to the Senate for a vote. It was then referred to the Senate’s Committee on Indian Affairs.

Godwin thanked Burr, Tillis and others for their support of the bill. Tillis pledged his support Wednesday in the fight for federal recognition.

“They (the Lumbee Tribe members) have been in our state for hundreds of years. They have maintained their cultural identity. They have lived in lands that may have shrunk as others took property from them, retreating to some of the swamps in Robeson County, but they stayed there,” said U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC).

“They maintained their culture, they made the investments and they deserve to be recognized,” Tillis said.

“In summary, the time for excuses is over, the time for action is now. It’s time to finally do what should have been done over 130 years ago. It’s time for the federal government to fully recognize the Lumbee Tribe,” Burr said.

