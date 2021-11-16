Save Over $50 On The Excellent Bose QuietComfort 45s

The Onyx Boox Max Lumi 2, an oversized tablet that runs a custom version of Android 11, sets the bar high for large-format E Ink computing devices. It lets you read, annotate, download, and upload documents using your favorite applications on an expansive 13.3-inch screen. If you frequently work with or consume large-format documents, a smaller device simply won’t work as well. Additionally, if the way that LCDs flicker and refresh bothers you, the Max Lumi 2 might be more enjoyable to use because of its grayscale, E Ink panel. That said, it costs quite a lot at $879.99. If you don't need as much screen real estate, the 10.3-inch Onyx Note Air 2 offers greater value at $499.99, earning our Editors' Choice award for large-format ebook readers.
