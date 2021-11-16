ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wes Borland To Launch His First-Ever NFTs This Month

By Music News
940wfaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWes Borland is set to launch his first ever NFTs on November 28th through the S!NG ecosystem. According to the PRP.com, nine unique contributions from Borland will be made available in the first drop, which will...

