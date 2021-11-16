Biden vaccine mandate **This image is for use with this specific article only**

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
newsy.com

States Challenge Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate

A coalition of 10 states sued the federal government on Wednesday to try to block a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, marking a new front in the resistance by Republican-led states to the pandemic policies of President Joe Biden's administration. The lawsuit filed in a federal court in...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Are Biden's vaccine mandates an overreach of presidential power?

Now that the Biden administration has released rules for vaccine and testing mandates, court battles are starting to heat up. The Post’s labor reporter, and a legal expert, weigh in on what the future might hold for Biden’s vaccine workforce rules. The Biden administration, over the past few months, has...
U.S. POLITICS
ishn.com

GOP-majority court to consider Biden vaccine mandate

Challenges to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers will be consolidated in the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, a panel dominated by judges appointed by Republicans, reports the Associated Press. The Cincinnati-based court was selected Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in a random drawing using ping-pong balls,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Legal challenges to Biden's vaccine mandate intensify

The legal wrangling over President Biden’s vaccine mandate is rapidly accelerating, with opponents being assigned a court in which to argue for the measure’s demise while labor advocates sue to expand the requirement to businesses of all sizes. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has said it will suspend...
U.S. POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Appeals Court blocks Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

(New Orleans, LA) -- A federal appeals court is temporarily blocking President Biden's vaccine mandate for big companies. A three-judge panel granted a stay Saturday, freezing the administration's vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more. The ruling comes after several Republican-led states filed legal challenges over the rule.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Lottery
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden adviser defends big-company vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s requirement for employees at companies with more than 100 workers to get COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing is on solid legal ground, presidential adviser Cedric Richmond said. “We’re very confident we’re on statutory and legal grounds,” Richmond said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Star-Tribune

Biden Administration Responds To Injunction Blocking Vaccine Mandate

The Biden administration framed its vaccine mandate for private employers in life-and-death terms Monday in a legal filing that sought to get the requirement back on track after it was halted by a federal court.SEE MORE: Vaccine Mandate For Private Companies To Be ReleasedIts filing is in response to a stay issued over the weekend by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court said there is no reason to rush into a ruling on whether the halt should be made permanent because the vaccine mandate won't take effect until Jan. 4. Stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day, lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments said.As of Sunday, the seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. was 1,151, but it's not clear what role a future vaccine mandate for private businesses would play in reducing that figure.More than two dozen Republican state attorneys general, businesses, religious groups and conservative associations sued on the grounds that the federal government does not have the right to make the regulation, partly because COVID-19 is not a workplace-specific danger.At least 27 states filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules last week. All the states have a Republican governor or attorney general.Over the weekend, judges on the New Orleans-based federal court paused the rule from taking effect, saying it raises grave statutory and constitutional issues and told the federal government to explain why the stay should not be made permanent.The federal government said in its court filings Monday that the cases should be consolidated and that one of the circuit courts where a legal challenge has been filed should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear it.The administration announced plans for the workplace rule in September and unveiled the plans Nov. 4. Many Republican governors and state attorneys general signaled ahead of time that they would challenge it immediately, as they did with multiple federal lawsuits filed Friday.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New York Post

Team Biden’s shady vaccine mandate wordplay

When it comes to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate, it looks like the entire administration is descending into dementia. On Friday, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that it’s “misinformation” to call it a mandate, since private employers wouldn’t have to fire workers who instead submit to weekly testing: It’s just a “requirement” on workplaces with 100 or more staff. And never mind that Biden himself called it a “mandate” in his speech announcing it two months ago.
U.S. POLITICS
bizmagsb.com

LABI President calls Biden vaccine mandate ‘alarming’

BATON ROUGE – LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack released the following statement on the Biden Administration’s updated vaccine mandate for private companies with more than 100 employees. The ruling will require private companies to mandate vaccinations for all of their employees or face weekly testing. The administration announced yesterday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
MercuryNews

Editorial: California needs Biden vaccine mandate on employers

California and the nation need President Biden’s vaccination mandate on companies with more than 100 employees. The new policy, announced Thursday, is necessary to quell COVID-19 and protect workers from getting the virus and spreading it to their communities. Red states, as expected, are challenging the law’s constitutionality. The U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan businesses brace for Biden's vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Michigan businesses are scrambling to handle President Joe Biden’s Jan. 4 national vaccine mandate for private businesses exceeding 100 workers. Michigan Occupational Safety Health Administration (MIOSHA) Director Bart Pickelman told The Center Square in an email that starting Nov. 5, federal OSHA issued an emergency temporary standard (ETS) to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace. An ETS summary is here.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Bergman Sponsors Legislation To Oppose Biden Vaccine Mandate

Rep. Jack Bergman cosponsored legislation aimed at preventing the Department of Labor from instituting a nationwide vaccine mandate for all businesses with more than 100 employees. OSHA issued this mandate – affecting 84 million workers – through an “Emergency Temporary Standard.” This rarely-used process allows OSHA to completely bypass the comment period that normally allows the American public to weigh in on proposed regulations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Biden Vaccination Mandate lawsuits consolidated

The Biden administration’s vaccination mandate will now go to the U.S. Sixth Court of Appeals, which will decide whether to overturn the temporary stay against the mandate or stop it with an injunction. The mandate, which was issued through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration using a rarely-invoked emergency power,...
LOTTERY
Must Read Alaska

Ronna McDaniel: RNC will fight the Biden vaccine mandate

Just two days after a red wave swept state and local elections across the nation, Biden released the details of his Covid vaccine mandate threatening millions of workers and small businesses. Biden couldn’t do his job, so now he wants Americans to lose theirs. The Republican National Committee is committed to fighting this egregious overreach every step of the way and has already filed a federal lawsuit to stop this unconstitutional decree.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
nddist.com

OSHA Pauses Implementation, Enforcement of Biden Vaccine Mandate

OSHA has suspended its implementation and enforcement of federal government's COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (EST) that would mandate companies with 100 or more employees to require their employees to become vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022 or do regular virus testing. The agency's website states that on Nov....
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

