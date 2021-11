TAMPA, Fla. — The convenient storyline entering Monday night went like this: The Giants had shocked Tom Brady before, so why not again?. Well, here’s why not, as the Giants showed in a 30-10 loss at the Buccaneers: Unlike the teams that upset Brady and the Patriots in those two Super Bowls, these Giants don’t have a strong defense — not even close — let alone a pass rush capable of rattling Brady.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO