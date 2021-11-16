ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles To Launch Beauty Brand

By Music News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles is launching a beauty brand titled Pleasing Pen. It includes an eye serum to keep you from looking tired. The company will start by selling nail polishes. Styles...

wfav951.com

One Green Planet

Harry Styles Releases Vegan and Cruelty-Free Beauty Products

Singer and actor Harry Styles has dropped his first brand for eager fans! The brand is called Pleasing and uses some of the best skincare ingredients out there. Pleasing features a selection of nail polishes, which are all vegan, biodegradable, and cruelty-free. The packaging is also made from some recycled materials with a compostable carton. The polish comes in Perfect Pearl, Pearly Top, Inky Pearl, and Granny’s Pink Pearls.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

Harry Styles debuts 'Pleasing' new beauty line: Here's what to know

Harry Styles is adding another title to his multi-hyphenate career: beauty brand founder. The singer recently introduced "Pleasing" to his millions of fans in a post where he's posing on top of a motorcycle while wearing flared lilac pants and a slit tank top by Gucci for the winter 2021 cover of Dazed photographed by Rafael Pavarotti.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harry Styles
WWD

Rare Beauty Brands Acquires Dr. Dana Beauty

Click here to read the full article. Rare Beauty Brands has added a third brand to its portfolio. The company has acquired Dr. Dana Beauty, a nail care brand, from Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic's 'Genius: Aretha' Series Dr. Dana Beauty, named for founder Dr. Dana Stern, is known for its nail renewal system, which retails for $33. Stern’s private practice specializes in nail health, which she said is one-of-a-kind in the U.S. Stern will also be joining...
RETAIL
arcamax.com

Harry Styles: I'm not a style icon

Harry Styles doesn't see himself as a style icon. The 27-year-old pop star - who first found fame as part of One Direction - is known for his eye-catching fashion choices, but Harry has insisted he doesn't think of himself as a style pioneer. He said: "It's funny because I...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boston 25 News

Photos: Harry Styles through the years

Photos: Harry Styles through the years Here are some memorable photos of former One Direction singer Harry Styles through the years. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

A Brief Check-in With a Harry Styles Fan on Harry Styles Joining the MCU

This weekend, Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao joined Christopher Nolan and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the ranks of People Who Have Forced My Male Coworkers to Care About Harry Styles. I’ve trusted Chloé Zhao since she admitted that she not only used to write fan fiction, but still does when she’s not directing Marvel movies and winning Oscars. And so it should come as no surprise, really, that she is responsible for introducing iconic Wattpad boyfriend Harry Styles to the MCU as Marvel’s greatest celestial casanova, Eros. The pop superstar appeared in the first of two post-credit scenes at the end of Zhao’s Eternals as one of the MCU’s newest, buzziest characters.
CELEBRITIES
#Polish
San Francisco Chronicle

Harry Styles connects beautifully with adoring fans after long wait at San Jose’s SAP Center

If you want to understand the allure of Harry Styles, watch him strut down a catwalk in front of a sold-out crowd at San Jose’s SAP Center, impeccably dressed in bright-pink trousers and an astutely unbuttoned matching blouse. The former One Direction singer and current pop heartthrob could probably not have sung a note on Thursday, Nov. 11, and still sent his fans away happy.
SAN JOSE, CA
wfav951.com

Billie Eilish Launches Vegan Chocolate Bar

Billie Eilish recently released her own fragrance and now she’s launching a vegan chocolate bar. To help promote it, she went online and shared her favorite vegan peanut butter, chocolate chip cookie recipe. Most of her fans have heard her talk about it for years. Eilish has been outspoken about...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Adele ‘Didn’t Read the Room’ When Posting That Bantu Knot Photo

Adele reminded the world that the United Kingdom is an island last August when she posted a candid photo of herself wearing a full head of Bantu knots with a feather collar and Jamaican flag top. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲,” she captioned the post, in honor of London’s annual carnival going virtual. Adele admits sharing a photo of herself in Bantu knots lacked “context.” For those outside of the wide-reaching African diaspora, Bantu knots are a traditional protective hairstyle that’s existed for over a century. Like locs, box braids, and cornrows, they hold significance in Black communities in spite of a fraught history of cultural appropriation. “There was so much going on in America at that point,” she told The Face magazine, referring to protests honoring George Floyd, who was killed by police violence last year. “I didn’t read the room and I fucking should have because I live in America. But my [Black] girlfriends here, they were like, ‘Are you all right? We’re not offended personally because we know you, but this is why [people are upset].’ My biggest question is why I felt the need to fucking post that when I’m so fucking private anyway. I was having such a lovely day with my friends in Jamaica, and that’s the vibe of Notting Hill Carnival for me, always has been. But I didn’t give that any context either.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES

