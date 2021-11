Some might say that the holiday season starts the minute the trick or treaters go to bed on October 31, others will argue it isn’t truly time for tinsel until Black Friday, but Huntsvillians know that the REAL kick-off for the holidays is Randolph School’s Under the Christmas Tree market at the VBC! This three-day holiday shopping marketplace is filled with speciality merchants from around the southeast including many local shops and the wares are delightful. For a Christmas aficionado there is no better place to find everything you need to decorate your home or gift your friends.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO