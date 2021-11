UCL have announced that there will finally be in-person graduation ceremony for all students who have graduated in 2020 and 2021. This comes after the Covid-19 pandemic prevented in-person graduation ceremonies from taking place for the past two years. Many students across the country over the past two years have been disappointed that in-person graduation ceremonies could not happen, with online ceremonies taking their place. The main complaint was that most students felt it did not fully reward them for all their hard work throughout their degrees.

