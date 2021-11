Heading into Thursday Night Football, we still have a lot of question marks at running back for Week 10. Nick Chubb is still on COVID-IR and needs two negative tests before Sunday if he's to suit up. James Robinson was on the practice field on Thursday, but is still battling a sore heel that kept him out of Week 9. And Alvin Kamara missed practice again on Thursday with a "minor" leg injury that may have had something to do with the Saints adding a running back to their practice squad.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO