ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

List: Black Friday 2021 deals from Walmart, Target, Amazon and beyond

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3syQjS_0d046Pew00

**In the video, above, see why your Christmas tree could cost more this year**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Whether you like the thrill of waiting in line to enter an actual store or prefer opening your laptop to head to a website, there is a Black Friday deal for you this year.

While many of the price cuts came early, the day after Thanksgiving remains the largest deal day of them all.

Stores that will be closed Thanksgiving Day

Here’s a pretty thorough list of national stores and sites participating in Black Friday this year (note, that many of the items on sale are only available in limited quantities):

Amazon

Amazon began offering Black Friday-worthy deals in early October, including on Amazon Fire TV Sticks, vacuums, slippers, cameras, tools and more. New “epic” deals continue to drop daily through the week of Black Friday. Find out more about the discounts right here.

Arhaus

For those who like buying expensive furniture, but at a somewhat discounted price (up to 40%), Arhaus’ Black Friday sale is for you. Look for couches, beds, decorative animals and more on sale all week long.

Bath & Body Works

While the soap and scented candle store has plenty of deals all year round, Black Friday week brings a chance for you to buy three items and get three items for free. Also anyone who spends $40 on Black Friday itself can get a box of goodies valued at more than $100 for just $40. Find out more here. The store reportedly opens at 6 a.m.

Bed, Bath and Beyond

The store is offering what they’re calling Early Black Friday starting Nov. 22. It’s five days worth of savings, with deals for kitchen items, Christmas decorations, bedding, and, as the store’s name makes clear, beyond. Check out the store’s holiday catalogue right here.

Best Buy

Black Friday deals started back in October for this big box store and are continuing right now. But the week of Thanksgiving, Best Buy will start another round of deals lasting all week, instead of one day. Find our more about their Black Friday deals right here. Stores will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving.

Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops

Starting Nov. 27, people can get plenty of deals at these outdoors gear shops. Stuff for hunting and fishing and staying warm is all going on sale. Take a full look at all of the deals right here. Stores reportedly open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Costco

Come Black Friday weekend (which includes Thanksgiving, but only online), the company is offering quite the smorgasbord of deals in-warehouse and online, including on wine refrigerators, TVs and diamond jewelry. Check out the savings right here.

Preparing Thanksgiving dinner? You may want to hit up the grocery store early

CVS

Black Friday deals are running Thursday through Saturday this year at the drugstore. Big CVS deals can be had on holiday decorations, blankets, toys, hair tools, nail polish and more. Find the ad right here.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Offering up to 50% off for select items right now on its site , the sporting goods store continues to offer Black Friday deals all week long. Find out more right here.

Home Depot

Black Friday deals are being offered now through December at this home improvement store. A large range of items such as saws, bedding, smokers and cabinetry are offered at discounted prices, as seen right here. Home Depot opens at 6 a.m. on Friday.

JCPenney

The department store is offering deals for the whole family Black Friday weekend, Friday through Sunday. We’re talking bedding, cookware and affordable clothing options. With doors opening on the main day at 5 a.m. Check out the store’s Black Friday ad scan right here.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s Black Friday deals started back in October, and the week of Black Friday, they’re offering even more deals. The store is closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open on Black Friday at 5 a.m. Expect huge online savings, both of those days. Find out more on these deals right here.

Lowe’s

You can find early deals going on every day on their website, along with some deals that last now through Nov. 30. From tools to appliances, find out more right here.

Macy’s

Closed on Thanksgiving, the department store opens up at 6 a.m. on Black Friday offering plenty of deals from cozy clothing to Instant Pots. Find the full ad catalogue right here.

Mattress Firm

All week long, select styles are being sold at up to 50% off. That’s in store and online. Check out their Black Friday stock and doorbusters right here.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is offering Black Friday deals now through Nov. 26, which can be found here. The high-end department store is offering deals on everything from All-Clad pots to puffer jackets and expect stores to have even more.

Target

Target is another store staying closed Thanksgiving Day with plans to be open on Nov. 26, Black Friday at 7 a.m. However, their Black Friday sales start earlier in the week, meaning Monday, Nov. 22, at the store may be even more busy than Friday. Deals on Nintendo Switches, KitchenAid Mixers and Bose headphones abound. Find the full Target’s ad catalogue right here.

Walgreens

The drugstore is offering 25% off regular priced items with the code TAKE25 for its Black Friday sale. Find out more about this week’s deals right here.

Walmart

Walmart’s Black Friday week deals begin on Walmart’s website on Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. (Walmart+ members can get access at 3 p.m.) and continues in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 26. The store is closed Thanksgiving. Find out more about the company’s upcoming deals, which include Apple products and blenders and kid’s toys, right here.

Wayfair

Although the homeware website is famous for its deals, they’re already offering Black Friday sales of up to 80% off. The sale on everything from patio furniture to wall art is happening through Nov. 30. Find out more right here.

Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty, Black Friday is one long week. Starting online on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. CT, and in store Sunday, Nov. 21, fans of makeup and haircare products can get deals on curling irons, perfume, fake eyelashes and so much more. Take a look at all the deals, which last though Saturday, Nov. 27, right here.

Look for updates to this list as more deals are announced closer to Black Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
AGRICULTURE
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Black Friday#Black Friday Deals#Amazon Fire Tv Sticks#Bath Body Works
ComicBook

Here's How To Buy a PS5 At Walmart Today

There have been several restocks of the PS5 in recent days, with stock flying off the virtual shelves in moments. Unfortunately, it seems as though PS5 restocks will be slowing down as we get closer to the holiday season. The good news is that if you were hoping to get your hands on a PS5 around Black Friday, there will be opportunities – particularly at Walmart who have confirmed that the console will be available to buy starting today, November 22nd. Everything you need to know to get your hands on one can be found right here.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best 85-inch TV Black Friday Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

The holiday shopping season has started early this year, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater experience with a truly big-screen TV, these 85-inch TV Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity. Black Friday TV deals are by far the best time of the year to save a bundle of cash on a new television, and with retailers already rolling out the red carpet for shoppers, now’s the time to get shopping if you want to snatch up any of the best 85-inch TV Black Friday deals before they dry up.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Trends

We can’t believe this 55-inch 4K TV is only $250 for Black Friday

Gone are the days that 4K TVs are only for the rich and famous, as they’ve become more affordable over the past several years, especially when Black Friday TV deals are available. If you want a head start for your holiday shopping, you should know that some of the best Black Friday deals for 4K TVs are already available. One of the offers that you shouldn’t miss is part of this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals — a $120 discount for this 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV that brings its price down to just $248 from its original price of $368.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Target will permanently close stores on Thanksgiving Day after a decade of opening early for Black Friday sales (apparently so workers can be with their families)

Target will shut its stores on Thanksgiving Day for the first time after a decade of opening its doors on Thursday evening to begin early Black Friday sales. The Minneapolis-based retail giant, which has 1,844 stores across the US, announced the shift on Monday. It says the closures will allow workers to be with their families for the holiday as well as reduce store crowding.
ECONOMY
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Walmart Wants Customers to Know This Before Holiday Shopping

Holiday shopping usually goes hand in hand with crowds, sales, and maybe a visit with Santa. With supply chain issues already causing shipping delays and shortages, Walmart has a few things it wants you to know before you head out to your neighborhood store this season. Whether you're shopping for...
SHOPPING
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy