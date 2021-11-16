What New OSHA ETS Requirements Mean for Your Workforce

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. The Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) issued its much anticipated Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) earlier today in response to President Biden’s directive announced on September 9, 2021. The OSHA ETS generally requires employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their onsite workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or require onsite workers who remain unvaccinated to produce negative test results on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. The OSHA ETS gives employers the option to pay for any necessary testing, unless payment for testing is required by other laws, regulations, or collectively negotiated agreements. Covered employers must comply with the ETS mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated workers no later than January 4, 2022, and all other requirements (including the development and implementation of a policy that meets ETS standards) by December 5, 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO