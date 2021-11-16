ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What New OSHA ETS Requirements Mean for Your Workforce

Hr Morning
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHR faces major challenges when new COVID-19 rule kicks in. Learn what it means and how to prepare. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has released an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for employers with 100 or more employees. The standard’s first call for action begins with the requirement...

www.hrmorning.com

Comments / 13

Lynn is fed up!
4d ago

Nothing… they’re on hold & will be permanently disabled by the 6th district court soon.

Reply
8
Tire Review

OSHA Details Vaccination Requirements for Certain Employers

The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released a Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) that will require workplaces with 100 or more employees to ensure staff is fully vaccinated by Jan 4, 2022, or tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis. The Auto Care Association said this new requirement will impact a number of its member companies.
INDUSTRY
pennrecord.com

The OSHA Emergency Vaccine Mandate: What Employers Need to Know Now

Fox Rothschild LLP recently issued the following announcement. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) mandates all employers with 100 or more employees to require COVID-19 vaccination or masking by December 5, 2021 and to require weekly testing for unvaccinated employees by January 4, 2022. Join...
HEALTH
Cook County Record

The OSHA ETS – What Employers Need to Know (And Do) on November 8, 2021

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. The Occupational Safety Health Administration (OSHA) issued its much anticipated Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) earlier today in response to President Biden’s directive announced on September 9, 2021. The OSHA ETS generally requires employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their onsite workforce is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or require onsite workers who remain unvaccinated to produce negative test results on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. The OSHA ETS gives employers the option to pay for any necessary testing, unless payment for testing is required by other laws, regulations, or collectively negotiated agreements. Covered employers must comply with the ETS mandatory testing requirements for unvaccinated workers no later than January 4, 2022, and all other requirements (including the development and implementation of a policy that meets ETS standards) by December 5, 2021.
ECONOMY
KFOR

OSHA suspends enforcement of large employer ‘vaccine mandate’

Following a November 12 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the OSHA says they have suspended all activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the emergency temporary standard pending future developments in the litigation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
probuilder.com

What to Expect From OSHA's New COVID Vaccine Standard

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has released an emergency temporary standard for COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace, Construction Dive reports. The standard requires employers with 100 or more employees to implement a vaccination requirement by January 4th. Those who refuse or are unable to get a vaccine will be offered a weekly testing alternative which will be put into effect by the same deadline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mountainjackpot.com

OSHA National News Release

Editor’s Note: The following federal rules, proposed by the Biden administration, have currently been placed on hold due to a variety of legal challenges and pending lawsuits. The administration, though, is still encouraging large businesses (of 100 employees and more) to pursue these guidelines. Originally, they were set to go into effect in the early part of 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Ets
CNN

'No vaccine required' is the latest tactic to attract workers

San Francisco (CNN Business) — In the search for workers in this tight labor market, companies have courted new hires with the promise of higher wages, sign-on bonuses, ample vacation time, and childcare. The latest: "No vaccine required." That three-word phrase is popping up across online job listings (sometimes emphatically...
HEALTH
CBS News

OSHA's vaccine rule is on hold. Employers urged to still comply.

Businesses across the U.S. are facing uncertainty over the Biden administration's new vaccine rule after a federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the regulation. But legal experts say companies subject to the requirement should plan on complying with the 490-page order or risk being caught unprepared — and potentially face costly fines — if the rule moves forward.
INDUSTRY
grocerydive.com

OSHA: Employers have 60 days to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Employers with 100 or more employees will need to implement a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for their employees — and offer a weekly testing alternative to those who refuse or are unable to receive a vaccine — presumably by Jan. 4, 2022, according to an emergency temporary standard issued Thursday by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
enr.com

OSHA Extends Vaccine Deadline to Jan. 4 for Big Employers, Federal Contractors

The U.S. Labor Dept.’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration unveiled on Nov. 4 its anticipated emergency temporary standard to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations among employees of larger firms as a follow-on to similar rules now taking effect for federal contractor workforces. But the standard set to take effect on Nov. 5 also allows both employee groups until Jan. 4 to be fully vaccinated.
HEALTH
Occupational Health Safety

OSHA Suspends Recent Covid-19 ETS — What You Need to Know

OSHA has recently halted enforcement of their latest Emergency Temporary Standard to protect workers against Covid-19. Find out why and what you should be doing to prepare if OSHA gets the green light in our conversation with Tyson Horrocks, Of Counsel at Holland & Hart. OSHA is under the national...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Opponents of Health Worker Vaccine Mandate Aim for Right Court

‘Tactical decision’ where to sue seeks to block rule on appeal. But facilities should move toward compliance, some lawyers say. The second and third challenges from Republican-led states to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers are strategic plays to maximize the chances that a federal appeals court blocks the rule, legal observers said.
LAW

