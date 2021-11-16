ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Roundup: Freddie Mac / Oil production / Auto insurance rates

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 6 days ago

Policy change: The federal government is about to back mortgages of nearly $1 million for the first time, The Wall Street Journal reports. The maximum size of home mortgage loans eligible for backing by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are expected to jump sharply in 2022, a reflection of the rapid...

www.businessreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Progressive review: National carrier with low rates for auto, homeowners, and life insurance

There are four types of insurance coverage: liability insurance (required by most states), comprehensive, collision, and full car coverage. If you lease or finance your car, your lender may require comprehensive and collision coverage. The difference between the various coverage types is outlined in the table below:. Progressive auto insurance...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsWest 9

Record oil production expected in December

MIDLAND, Texas — During the COVID-19 pandemic, oil production slowed down, but as we move closer to 2022 and as technology improves, oil production is continuing to increase. It's getting to the point to where December 2021 will likely produce a record of 4.95 million barrels of oil per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Unemployment claims fall closer to pre-pandemic levels

U.S. jobless claims are gradually drifting down toward pre-pandemic levels as employers avoid layoffs and many workers quit or remain sidelined in a tight labor market, The Wall Street Journal reports. Initial claims for jobless benefits edged down to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 last week from a revised 269,000 a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Louisiana State
rismedia.com

Freddie Survey Shows Rate Uptick

With widespread uncertainty about the path of inflation and the Fed publicly mulling its own rate hikes and bond tapering, mortgage rates began moving upward this week, jumping 0.12% in the space of a week to 3.10%, according to a new survey from Freddie Mac. “The combination of rising inflation...
BUSINESS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: CVS closures / Digital trading posts / Work licensing

Online expansion: CVS Health announced this morning that it will close about 900 stores over the next three years, as it adjusts to shoppers buying more online, CNBC reports The company announced in a news release that it will focus more of its efforts on digital growth and turning its stores into destinations that offer a range of health care services, from flu shots to diagnostic tests. Store closures will begin in spring 2022. The company says it plans to close about 300 per year; unknown is which Louisiana locations will be closed. Read the full story.
BUSINESS
CNN

Sky high home prices may push Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to back loans of nearly $1 million

Home prices all over the country have seen stratospheric increases within the past year, as demand for homes spiked and inventory tanked. But higher prices are expected to push the limits of conforming loans to what experts anticipate may be record increases in 2022, with the maximum loan limit at nearly $1 million for high-cost areas. The expected increases were reported by the Wall Street Journal Tuesday, and industry publications have been forecasting the changes, too.
REAL ESTATE
WWL-AMFM

Auto insurance rates continue to rise in LA despite tort reform passage

You probably already know Louisiana has the highest auto insurance rates in the nation, but by how much? A USA Today report said it’s now 30% higher than the second-highest state, Michigan. This comes despite passage last year of tort reform legislation that backers said was going to result in lower auto insurance rates.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Freddie Mac Oil#The Wall Street Journal#Fannie Mae#Reuters#Permian#Icymi#Daily Advertiser#Republican#House
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: LSU ends mask mandate / Baton Rouge digital ranking / Industrial production

Fewer COVID cases: LSU announced today that it’s immediately scrapping its indoor mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions for on-campus events, as the state is seeing the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases since the earliest days of the pandemic. LSU President William Tate says the decision to end the mask requirement and other COVID-19 rules for on-campus events was made in consultation with the university’s health advisory committee, which includes doctors, infectious disease experts and others. The school will continue its current quarantine protocols for exposure to COVID-19, its wastewater testing for traces of an outbreak and its regular required testing for unvaccinated people on campus, Tate says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Sales, Automation, VA Cash Out Products; Inflation and Rates; Freddie and Fannie Updates

This morning I head to Kansas for the MBAKC annual membership luncheon later this week. Home price appreciation is doing just fine in Kansas City, and has been for quite some time, and here’s a fact: the windiest city in the United States is Dodge City where the average wind speed is 14 miles per hour. Here’s another fact: He’s been in it ever since for free. While we’re on servicing, although a large number of companies are selling their servicing either to raise cash or ahead of tax treatment changes, many companies either aren’t selling or are adding, and a certain percentage of them may want to take a gander at the current STRATMOR blog, “A Primer on Hedging Servicing.” (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May, a recognized leader in providing specialized advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.)
MLS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Insurance takeover / PitchBR winner / LSU MBA

After the storm: Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has forced two “financially troubled” homeowners insurance companies into receivership over unpaid policyholder claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, The Center Square reports. Donelon says the private companies, State National Fire and Access Home, are being rehabilitated, however, not dissolved. Read the full story.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Insurance Journal

Commercial Auto Insurers Improved Results in 2020: AM Best

The U.S. commercial auto insurance market turned in results for 2020 that were the best it has seen in several years, although it still did not achieve an underwriting profit. Despite several years of price increases and corrective underwriting actions, the sector’s combined ratio for commercial auto has not been below 100.0 since 2010, according to Best’s Market report, “Near-Term Profitability Still Elusive for U.S. Commercial Auto Writers.”
ECONOMY
donaldsonvillechief.com

Louisiana auto insurance rates skyrocket despite legislation promising reductions

Louisiana's auto insurance premiums have skyrocketed in 2021 to the most expensive in the nation more than a year after legislation was passed promising lower rates. Members of Louisiana's Task Force on Affordable Automobile Insurance, many who supported the 2020 bill from Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, conceded the state's rates continue to spike, though the committee chair said the new law hasn't had time to make an impact.
LOUISIANA STATE
mortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac Sells $16.6 Million in Distressed First Lien Loans

Freddie Mac has sold via auction 68 non-performing residential first lien loans (NPLs) serviced by Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Restora LLC. Restora LLC is majority owned by Restorative Neighborhood Resources LLC (RNR). Skid Row Housing Trust is the sole member of RNR. It provides permanent supportive housing so that...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana auto insurance rates climb despite law meant to keep them low

Auto insurance rates have increased in Louisiana this year despite a new law that insurance companies and lobbyists said would lower payments. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said rates have climbed by an average of 2% this year as of the end of October. Donelon revealed the news at Monday’s meeting of Louisiana’s Task Force […] The post Louisiana auto insurance rates climb despite law meant to keep them low appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
etftrends.com

MicroSectors™ Launches Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETNs

On Tuesday, REX Shares, LLC (“REX”) announced the launch of two new MicroSectors Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) issued by Bank of Montreal (BMO) linked to the Solactive MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index (SOLOILT). The MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production 3x Leveraged ETNs (OILU) and the MicroSectors™ Oil & Gas Exploration & Production -3x Inverse Leveraged ETNs (OILD) will start trading today on NYSE Arca.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy