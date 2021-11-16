Fiona Dourif on Returning to ‘Chucky’s World & That Love Scene With Jennifer Tilly

A casual observer may not think that the Chucky film franchise, which is now bleeding over into television with the first season of its new show, has a well defined and strict continuity, but it does. It's not just that a killer doll reappears in each film and terrorizes people, there's a web of characters and multiple ongoing plot threads that are still tight over thirty years later. As an example, actress Jennifer Tilly joined the franchise in 1998's Bride of Chucky, playing the killer doll's human lover that gets turned into a killer doll herself. That film's sequel, 2004's Seed of Chucky, sees Tilly playing both Tiffany and a fictional version of herself, in the end the wires get crossed and Tiffany takes over Jennifer Tilly's body.
