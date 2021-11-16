Reasons Why Your Car Doesn’t Have Power When Accelerating

If you’ve ever stepped on the gas and noticed your car not responding, there could be a number of causes for your vehicle lacking the power you need to merge lanes or avoid a potential accident. Knowing what to look for can help you pinpoint the causes and find a solution more quickly. Learn the reasons why your car doesn’t have power when it’s accelerating here.

Turbocharger Lag

Experiencing turbocharger lag isn’t necessarily a malfunctioning part to your car or truck. Turbochargers need your car to hit a minimum speed for them to kick in, and for a moment or two, you might feel nothing when you press on the gas. But there are ways to solve it, such as adding nitrous oxide, installing a wastegate, or sequential turbocharging.

Spark Plugs

Combustion engines work because of the spark created by the spark plugs when you turn the key in the ignition or press on the accelerator. An electric spark ignites the fuel and air mixture to get your engine going. But if your spark plugs are worn out or faulty, your car won’t have the power it needs to get moving, and eventually, it won’t start at all.

Fuel Pump

For spark plugs to work, an adequate amount of fuel needs to be present in the engine. The fuel pump pumps fuel into the engine for combustion by controlling the pressure of the fuel as it travels to the engine. So if your fuel pump is wearing out or faulty, your car’s performance—including the acceleration—will suffer.

Fuel Injectors

After the fuel pump delivers the fuel to the engine, it’s up to the fuel injectors to spray the fuel into the cylinders to provide the power your vehicle needs to start and speed up. Sometimes, fuel injectors can become clogged and not spray the proper amount of fuel. So a clogged injector can sometimes be to blame for a sluggish performance.

You’ll also want to explore other reasons why your car doesn’t have power when it’s accelerating, such as a blocked exhaust pipe, a bad converter, or a clogged air filter. But the issues listed above are excellent places to start.