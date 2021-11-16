ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other tree lightings

By Karin Hill
epcan.com
 5 days ago

Widefield tree lighting will be Tuesday, Dec. 7,...

www.epcan.com

nyconthecheap.com

Atlantic Avenue Tree Lighting Ceremony

Where and When – St. Cyril of Turov Belarusian Church, 401 Atlantic Ave., Boerum Hill. where you can share photos, ask questions and get tips. on how to make the most of the greatest city on the planet. Find FREE and Cheap things to do every day. on our FREE...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Herald

Santa leads Palatine tree lighting

Santa was his usual jolly and punctual self Saturday evening as he made his annual appearance at the Palatine Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Towne Square Park on Palatine Road in Palatine. The event started with the Palatine Children's Choir singing traditional holiday songs while wearing red and white Santa...
PALATINE, IL
WGRZ TV

Roswell Park Tree of Hope Tree Lighting Ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join WGRZ Ch. 2 for the annual Roswell Park Tree of Hope Tree Lighting Ceremony, Friday, December 10th, 4;30p-6:30pm in Roswell Park's Kaminsky Park & Gardens. Come celebrate the start of the holiday season at this community celebration with a candle lighting ceremony, live music and a...
BUFFALO, NY
nbc11news.com

Downtown Tree Lighting happening Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Christmas cheer will take over Grand Junction Downtown Saturday, Nov. 20 for the annual Tree Lighting. The Tree Lighting is back after its absence last year due to the pandemic. The lighting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. On Main...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Press Democrat

Christmas tree lightings in Sonoma County

Several Christmas tree lightings are coming up, and we’ve compiled a list of where they’re happening throughout Sonoma County. Know of a tree lighting we missed? Email onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com to have it added to the list. Santa Rosa. Winter Lights Tree Lighting Celebration: The free event Nov. 26 from 4-7 p.m....
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
vpsfl.org

Tree Lighting & Menorah Presentation Event

The Village of Palm Springs will kick off the holiday season with a Christmas tree lighting and Menorah presentation on Thursday, December 2nd 2021 from 6 – 7:30 PM in the courtyard at Village Hall, 226 Cypress Lane, Palm Springs, FL 33461. Residents and their families are invited to celebrate...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Find a tree-lighting, parade or other community event this holiday season

Community holiday events are returning after largely going virtual or being canceled entirely in 2020. Here is an array of festivities announced for Southern California cities. Events are free except where noted. LOS ANGELES COUNTY. Arcadia: First Avenue will be closed between Huntington Drive and Diamond Street for the city’s...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Tree lighting coming to Downtown Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year!” The City of Aiken Parks Recreation & Tourism Department will host the 33rd annual Downtown Tree Lighting. The tree lighting will be December 3, 2021 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm on Newberry Street in Historic Downtown Aiken. There will be music, refreshments, […]
AIKEN, SC
cbslocal.com

The Citadel Unveils 115-Foot Christmas Tree At 20th Annual Tree Lighting

COMMERCE (CBSLA) – It might not feel like winter in California yet, but that didn’t stop the annual tree lighting at The Citadel Outlets in Commerce on Saturday evening. A crowd gathered to watch the 115-foot tree light up with the 18,00 lights that covered nearly every branch. It is also adorned with over 10,000 ornaments.
COMMERCE, CA
Telegraph

Tree lighting event returning to Alton

ALTON – A holiday tradition is returning to the riverfront. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree at Lincoln-Douglas Square in Alton is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. There was no public celebration for lighting the Christmas tree last year out of COVID-19 precautions. But plans are...
ALTON, IL
estesparknews.com

Town To Host 11th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

The Town of Estes Park will kick off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 20 at George Hix Riverside Plaza in downtown Estes Park. Festivities start at 3:30 p.m. with the official tree lighting taking place at 5:30 p.m. Festive live music will be sung by Cowboy Brad, starting at 4:15 p.m. and Mayor Wendy Koenig will flip the tree lighting switch at 5:30 p.m. All activities are free of charge.
ESTES PARK, CO
Bwog

GSSC Talks Tree Lighting, Lots Of Expenditures, And Other Holiday Events

GSSC’s agenda included a call to action for ECAC members, an SGA binder update, a tree lighting update, and more. Welcome back to in-person meetings, GSSC! This week, GSSC met back in the Satow Room for the first time since March 7, 2020. Spirits were high as GSSC members saw each other face-to-face, broke out a make-believe gavel, and voted by raising their hands instead of the various Zoom methods tried. Of course, GSSC passed around a microphone to allow members and spectators to tune in via Zoom.
POLITICS
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, November 19

Hickory – The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, November 19. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year. A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor...
HICKORY, NC
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville to hold annual tree lighting

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – Like it has for decades, the Village of Fayetteville will be ringing in the annual holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony later this month. The festivities will take place from dusk until approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. People are mainly expected to gather around the village center located in front of the fire station at 425 E. Genesee St.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Journal & Topics

Village Picks Tree For This Year’s Holiday Lighting

This year’s tree for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Mount Prospect Village Hall will be donated by Tom and Marie Bass. Marie Bass, who is a Mount Prospect Public Library trustee, is donating a 30-35-ft. Colorado blue spruce in the front yard of her home on Eastwood Avenue.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rockingham to hold annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

ROCKINGHAM — The City of Rockingham will kick off the holiday season with its 19th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Cole Plaza. The tree will be lit at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 with the City of Rockingham’s 19th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Cole Plaza. In conjunction with the tree lighting, Santa will be at the Gazebo (between Cole Plaza and Leath Memorial Library) and will be ready for all the boys and girls to give him their Christmas list starting at 5 p.m., courtesy of Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Corsicana Daily Sun

Corsicana Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 19

The City of Corsicana’s annual Christmas tree lightning is set for Friday, Nov. 19 with an evening of events planned from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Corsicana. Family activities will include: a visit and photo op with Santa, iceless skating, trackless trains, horse and carriage rides, face painting and a balloon artist. Also featured will be: free food while its lasts, food trucks and craft vendors.
CORSICANA, TX
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown council talks tree lighting

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown City Council scheduled its holiday tree lighting and Police Chief Shawn Graham discussed the police department’s records management system at Tuesday’s council meeting. Barbara Lewis was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. The Williamstown tree lighting will be at the Williamstown City Building on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m....
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV

