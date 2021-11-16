Other tree lightings

GSSC’s agenda included a call to action for ECAC members, an SGA binder update, a tree lighting update, and more. Welcome back to in-person meetings, GSSC! This week, GSSC met back in the Satow Room for the first time since March 7, 2020. Spirits were high as GSSC members saw each other face-to-face, broke out a make-believe gavel, and voted by raising their hands instead of the various Zoom methods tried. Of course, GSSC passed around a microphone to allow members and spectators to tune in via Zoom.

